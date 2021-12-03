🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County’s top manager position will be advertised after Christmas, the six-citizen search committee decided Thursday.

Several members said they are eager to start seeking applicants, but the group collectively agreed it would be more prudent to launch advertisements after the holiday, when job seekers are more likely to be focused on career matters.

Committee Chairman Chris Hackett said the group may consider a Dec. 26 or 27 advertising start because some prospective applicants may be looking for new opportunities heading into the new year. If not, the committee agreed to begin the advertising in January.

An updated timeline will be discussed at the committee’s meeting next Wednesday, Hackett said.

Committee member Alec Ryncavage said waiting will allow the committee to load relevant information on a new manager search website it plans to create and prepare ads for online job search platforms so it will simply be a “matter of clicking” to activate everything after Christmas.

If the new committee follows past practice, at least four weeks would be allotted for applicants to submit their resumes.

Website

The idea of a website came up because Pittston-based Computer Visionaries Inc. offered to create one for $500 to assist in the search, committee members said.

Because this proposal was unsolicited, the committee unanimously agreed to seek bids to be transparent.

Committee member Rick Morelli initially questioned the need for a separate website, saying he’d expect serious applicants to access the county government website for information.

“You can only sell this position so much,” Morelli said.

Hackett said the county website can be “challenging to navigate” and that a separate site solely for applicants can highlight the attributes sought in the next manager and positive features about the community.

“It’s all about attracting the right candidate and making it easier for them,” Hackett said.

Incorporating Morelli’s feedback, Committee member Patrick Patte said the manager search site can include links to the county site to view county budgets, meeting minutes and other information of interest to applicants.

Committee member Brian D. O’Donnell said a separate site can direct applicants to amenities and other quality-of-life aspects of the county. Extra effort is warranted to stand out in a difficult job market, he said.

Promoting a one-stop website also will be easier, said Committee member Sherri Homanko.

Budget

Council earmarked $5,000 for the committee to perform its work.

A committee majority voted Thursday to request an additional $7,500, largely to allow $6,000 for potential travel expenses for in-person interviews of applicants who advance through screening.

Ryncavage said he would not be comfortable recommending applicants to council without interviewing them in person.

While council must ultimately hire the manager with at least seven of 11 votes required, the county’s home rule charter requires the outside committee to “recommend the candidates it believes are the most qualified.”

Morelli was the lone committee member to vote against a travel allocation, saying he believes the committee should leave it up to council to perform in-person interviews. Committee members can conduct meaningful interviews through an online meeting platform, he said.

The budget also includes expenses to advertise on a range of online job sites.

The manager position is open because C. David Pedri resigned in July.