Applications are due today for the Luzerne County prison deputy warden position vacated by Sam Hyder’s recent resignation.

The position is advertised at $68,000 to $72,000 annually, according to the posting on the human resources department career opportunities section at luzernecounty.org.

At least nine applications had been submitted by early last week, but a current count was not immediately available.

The deputy warden serves as a second-in-command supervising the county prison and minimal offenders buildings in Wilkes-Barre.

Hyder’s annual compensation was $72,870. He announced he was retiring after nearly five years in the position.

The stated minimum qualifications are a high school diploma and at least five years of experience in a correctional setting, including at least three years in an administrative role. The county is seeking at least five years of supervisory experience, although an equivalent combination of accepted training and experience may be considered, the posting says.

IT director

The county is also seeking applications for the county information technology director position, with an advertised compensation of $80,000 to $86,000, an online posting says.

Mauro DiMauro announced during a council budget work session last week that he is leaving the IT director position Dec. 16. He held the position since 2014 and currently receives $86,149 annually.

DiMauro disclosed his departure plan after arguing his department is significantly short-staffed and warrants the creation of seven more positions.

Resumes are due Dec. 17, the posting says.

Monday meetings

The county’s five-citizen Election Board will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, with plans to discuss various follow-up issues from the Nov. 2 general election and upcoming plans.

This meeting will be at the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre, with instructions for a remote attendance option posted under council’s authorities/boards/commissions meetings online link at luzernecounty.org.

The county Cares Commission will hold a remote-only meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, with plans to discuss its new fundraising campaign to purchase duffle bags for youth removed from their homes by county Children and Youth. Commission Chairman Matthew Vough has said many children are forced to transport their clothes and hygiene products in plastic bags.

A link to attend is posted on council’s online meetings section at luzernecounty.org.

Tuesday meeting

County council will hold a voting meeting and work session at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the courthouse, with a remote attendance link posted on council’s online meetings section at luzernecounty.org.

Budget amendments will be the primary focus of the voting meeting. The no-tax-hike 2022 budget is up for adoption on Dec. 14.

Wednesday meeting

The county’s Manager Search Committee will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the courthouse, with instructions for a virtual attendance option posted under council’s online meetings link.

Committee members agreed last week they will advertise the top manager position after Christmas.

An updated timeline will be discussed Wednesday.

If the new committee follows past practice, at least four weeks would be allotted for applicants to submit their resumes.

While council must ultimately hire the manager with at least seven of 11 votes required, the county’s home rule charter requires the outside committee to “recommend the candidates it believes are the most qualified.”

Council had appointed seven citizens to the committee, but member Ray Wendolowski’s recently resigned. Council members are set to discuss the procedure to fill Wendolowski’s vacant seat during their work session Tuesday.