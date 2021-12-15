🔊 Listen to this

In its final meeting of the year, Luzerne County Council unanimously approved a no-tax-hike 2022 budget and acknowledged the departure of five of 11 council members with proclamations.

The $157.8 million general fund operating budget keeps real estate taxes at 6.1696 mills, which equates to a payment of $616.96 on a $100,000 property. A mill is $1 tax for every $1,000 in assessed value.

Council boosted the budget reserve from $250,000 to $1.266 million through several budget cuts and the use of $924,000 in federal American Rescue Plan funding to cover next year’s public transportation allocations.

While joining the others in supporting the budget, council Chairman Tim McGinley said he has some “very strong concerns” about the budget and believes it has “major deficiencies” that will have to be faced in 2022.

In decisions made Tuesday, a council majority:

• Kept funding for a new $40,000 election operations specialist position intact instead of cutting it by $10,000.

• Did not vote on a $308,242 reduction in the election bureau’s allocation. Councilman Walter Griffith withdrew the proposed cut based on the administration’s recent breakdown on the expenses and revenue.

• Rejected McGinley’s proposal to transfer $1 million from the reserve to cover road repairs.

• Denied department requests to increase allocations for coroner’s office forensic exams and toxicology and food at the county prison.

• Did not cut $35,000 needed to keep a new $75,000 part-time first assistant solicitor position in 2022 now held by Vito DeLuca.

County Acting Manager Romilda Crocamo had proposed a budget without a tax increase in October.

“The thoughtful collaboration and input from council over the past few weeks helped shape this budget,” Crocamo said after council’s budget passage. “With council’s input, we delivered a fiscally responsible budget to the citizens of Luzerne County.”

Lease rejected

Without discussion, council unanimously voted to deny a lease associated with the settlement of litigation.

Council had voted in September to pay $585,000 toward the $650,000 purchase of a three-parcel residential property on Susquehanna Avenue in West Pittston to close out litigation filed in 2018 by the property owners, Richard and Kimberly Hazzouri.

This suit argued the borough did not sufficiently advertise the opportunity to participate in a past buyout program funded by disaster recovery funds channeled through the county following record 2011 Susquehanna River flooding, officials said.

Council was asked to vote Tuesday on a lease that would allow the Hazzouris to remain in the property while they secure a new residence, with a lease payment of $200 per month for up to two years, according to meeting agenda documents. The Hazzouris would pay for utilities and maintenance/upkeep but would not be responsible for real estate taxes, flood insurance or casualty/liability insurance, the documents said.

Council members discussed the lease for 45 minutes in closed-door executive session Tuesday before voting.

A council majority also voted Tuesday to:

• Appoint Walter S. Mitchell Jr. to a vacant seat on the seven-citizen Manager Search Committee that must seek and recommend qualified county manager applicants to council for its consideration.

• End its use of Stevens & Lee after the law firm files paperwork discontinuing council’s litigation against the county election board over its decision to place the district attorney’s race on the Nov. 2 general election ballot. Council also transferred the remaining funds needed to pay that $33,000 legal bill.

Departures

Councilman Harry Haas got emotional when he spoke of colleague Linda McClosky Houck in the final moments of Tuesday’s meeting.

The two are leaving because they served the three consecutive terms permitted under the county’s home rule charter, with both serving since home rule’s implementation a decade ago, in January 2012.

Council members Sheila Saidman and Matthew Vough are wrapping up their terms because they did not win reelection last month. Walter Griffith’ is leaving council to serve as elected county controller in January.

Haas said he met many people throughout the county in his council role and is proud of council’s work to reduce debt, obtain a credit rating and implement efficiencies.

He urged citizens to “hold politicians accountable,” adding that he believes the county is “worth fighting for.”

Turning to McClosky Houck, seated next to him, Haas said she is the “most valuable member of council” and “so good at thinking things through.”

In her parting thoughts, McClosky Houck thanked voters for electing her to the first home rule council in 2011 and the citizens who worked before then to create the customized government structure.

“It has been a wonderful experience to be part of the formative years of this new government. We have had long meetings, late nights, and lots of work, but it is worth it,” she said.

The resulting structure is “accessible to more people than ever before” with checks and balances and enough council members to ensure “many county voices are represented and heard,” she said.

“It is messy at times, but the messiness is what keeps us transparent and open to public scrutiny,” she said, thanking past and present council colleagues and hard-working employees at every level.