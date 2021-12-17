🔊 Listen to this

Geisinger officials on Friday announced new limitations on inpatient visitors as a means of fighting the spread of COVID-19 as cases continue to increase across the Danville-based health system’s facilities.

Effective, Monday, Dec. 20, one visitor is permitted per hospitalized adult patient, officials said in a release, adding that other family members, friends and general visitors will not be permitted at this time. The visitor must be one designated person.

“In our system, one in four inpatients has COVID and we are reaching or exceeding capacity in some hospitals. These guidelines protect the health and safety of our patients and staff. Having fewer visitors allows our staff to focus on treating our patients,” the release stated.

Other regulations stipulated by Geisinger:

• The designated visitor must wear a wristband the entire time the patient is hospitalized.

• Visiting hours are between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. All patients and visitors must wear a mask when on Geisinger property, regardless of vaccination status.

• Visitors who do not comply with Geisinger’s policies, such as masking, will lose their visiting rights.

Geisinger maintains a COVID-19 information page at geisinger.org/coronavirus.