🔊 Listen to this

Now that Christmas is in the books, we have another new year just about a week away and the question is, what will 2022 bring us?

Former Pittston Area basketball standout, Mia Hopkins, knows exactly what her 2022 will bring. As of today, she’s an official member of the world famous Harlem Globetrotter team.

She left for Hartford, Conn., on Christmas morning to join the team, and she is ready to get suited up to do her thing.

Never in her wildest dreams did she ever think or imagine she would be a member of the Globetrotters. In fact, it never entered her mind until she received a phone call that her friend Isaiah Walker got her an all expenses paid trip to Wildwood, N.J., for a tryout.

Related Video

Mia was rehabbing in Texas trying to make her way back on to a basketball court when a potentially career-ending injury happened just weeks before she received the call from Walker. She wasn’t sure if she could ever play the game she ferociously loved with a passion.

Her dislocated right shooting arm was pulled right out of the socket during a game when a player landed on it during a fall. Luckily she did not injure the labrum, which would have finished her for sure without major surgery and possibly a year off from the game.

As I’ve gotten to know Mia, she is one determined soul that doesn’t take no for an answer or can’t. She’s hardworking, she’s smart, and she knows what she wants out of life and her career.

If something isn’t working for her, instead of wasting time trying to make it work or to figure it out, she just moves on and she moves on to a much better and even higher position then she left.

Mia would have made a good General in the Army — advance, advance, advance.

At 27 years of age — not very old in my book, but looking at it from a professional basketball standard, maybe she’s getting up there — after watching her and talking to her, this woman is just getting started, and man, don’t stand in her way.

As her grandfather, the former G.A.R. Memorial high school basketball coach, John Hopkins, would tell you, “Mia does not like to lose” and I believe him.

He also wanted to mention that being on the Globetrotters is right up her alley because the Globetrotters never lose — they win 99.9% of the games they play against the Washington Generals.

If you don’t believe me, ask Avoca native and former Patriot basketball star George Aldrich. He played for the Washington Generals back in the late 1980s.

George got a bid to play for the Generals after his former semi-pro team coach Al Clocker from the Scranton Miners, who did scouting for the Globetrotters’ organization, asked if he’d join the Generals.

Clocker is the same man that is still with the Globetrotters that had is eye on Mia to play for the team.

Mia and George both scored 1,000 points for the Patriots while in high school.

I’m excited for Mia and what the year will bring her. She signed a one-year deal but that deal will be reviewed and possibly renewed, and hopefully she will be able to play as long as she can with the team.

My only wish is that her grandmother, Angie Hopkins, John’s wife, was here to see her play on the grand stage Mia deserves.

Angie was THE biggest support of Mia’s. She went to just about everything Mia ever participated in, from basketball to soccer.

She was Mia’s unofficial coach, giving her pointers on her game and always reminded her on things like focusing and concentrating and doing well on those key foul shots.

Yep, there was never, and I mean ever, a time when Angie wasn’t courtside for one of Mia’s games.

Angie passed away just prior to COVID rearing its ugly head on March 1, 2020, after an illness.

She was always involved with children, working at Pittston Area as a teacher’s aid, and if I were a betting man, I’d say she took the job to be closer to Mia, but I’m just speculating.

Angie was a sport fanatic with her New York Yankees and playing golf where she became quite accomplished scoring not one, but two holes in one.

Mia called her opportunity to play with the Globetrotters as miraculous considering her injury and all but again, I’m going to speculate, I really think Angie was pulling a few strings for her in her Heavenly way.

With so much drive and talent, Mia’s been determined to make it in basketball one way or another and she’s finally going to be on center stage that she deserves.

The Globetrotters will be playing at the Mohegan Sun Arena at the Casey Plaza on Saturday, Feb. 12, and Mia will be there to play for all of her family and friends — new and old.

Mia’s Globetrotter name is Mighty, a name they chose for her, and it really does fit.

Happy New Year everyone, I know it will be for Mia Hopkins.

Quote of the week

“I believe we are here on the planet Earth to live, grow up and do what we can to make this world a better place for all people to enjoy freedom.” – Rosa Parks

Thought of the week

“You are the sum total of everything you’ve ever seen, heard, eaten, smelled, been told, forgot – it’s all there. Everything influences each of us, and because of that I try to make sure that my experiences are positive.” – Maya Angelou

Bumper stick

“Despite the forecast, live like it’s spring.” – Lilly Pulitzer