WILKES-BARRE — The free COVID-19 testing site will relocate to Kirby Park for the rest of the week.

The site operated by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, AMI, Luzerne County EMA and the Wilkes-Barre City Health Department will no longer be at South Main and Hazle streets.

From Wednesday through Friday the site will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Saturday it will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Vehicles traveling to the site should enter Kirby Park from Market Street where both lanes will be utilized for incoming traffic. The exit will be onto Northampton Street toward Edwardsville. Motorists not participating in the testing are advised to use an alternate route and avoid the area if possible.

Due to high demand, test seekers should expect lines and a wait time, county officials said.