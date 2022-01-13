🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County Acting Manager Romilda Crocamo said Thursday she won’t divulge whether she is applying for the permanent manager position.

“The county Manager Search Committee has decided to keep the process confidential at this stage and, therefore, I will not be commenting on it until the committee decides otherwise,” Crocamo said.

The independent, council-appointed committee launched its advertising campaign Dec. 27 and plans to seek resumes through Jan. 24, with information on the position and region posted at luzernecountymanager.com.

Committee members must screen applicants and recommend the candidates they believes are the most qualified to council for its consideration. Home rule charter drafters chose this approach to make the selection more impartial and less vulnerable to political intervention.

Related Video

Under its timeline, the committee wants to present at least three qualified applicants to council around April 8.

Before making recommendations, the committee plans to perform initial remote screening interviews and select applicants who will be interviewed in-person.

The manager position is open because C. David Pedri had resigned to take a non-county position.

Crocamo temporarily stepped away from her position as chief county solicitor when a council majority appointed her interim manager in July.