Little Eric’s Foundation (LEF) is a 501©3 organization. LEF raises awareness to Pediatric Cancers, funds researchers and financially assists children in treatment and their families. The first fundraiser of 2022 will be held on Saturday Jan. 22, 2022, at Montage Mountain. A fun day is planned to ski, snowboard and snow tube, from 9 am to 9 pm. Basket raffles will be featured. You may purchase your tickets at the LEF table in the lodge. All monies raised go directly to achieve the mission of LEF. Pictured at a planning meeting on Montage Mountain (from left to right) Chase Speicher, Eric’s brother, Michael Bonita Jr., and Cristina Praefke, co-chairpersons of the event. For more information visit www.littleericsfoundation.org and Facebook.