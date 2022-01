🔊 Listen to this

The Mount Zion United Methodist Church family on Mount Zion Road in Harding is holding its “all you can eat soup and salad supper” on Saturday, Feb. 5, from 4:30 until 6:30 p.m. A variety of soups, chili, several salads, breads, beverages ad desserts will be available. Cost for adults is $8 and children’s meals cost $5. Everyone is welcome for a night of good food and good fellowship.