🔊 Listen to this

EXETER – Northeast Sight Services located in Exeter created a vision rehabilitation therapy program in 2020 before the pandemic was in full swing for the blind and visually impaired.

Since then the world has made some advancements in battling the COVID-19 pandemic, so now Northeast Sight Services is able to run the program to its full potential.

“Our mission is to serve the people who are blind and visually impaired and help them live an independent life,” said president and CEO Sara Peperno. “We also do prevention of blindness work, so we do vision screenings, health fairs and different opportunities and education programs in the community to help prevent blindness.”

The VRT program is led by Kristen Lilly, vision rehabilitation therapist and vision resource manager. The program involves in-home support where Lilly comes to help alter the clients’ homes so they can be as independent as they want to be.

Related Video

The program begins with Lilly giving clients a questionnaire, which covers different aspects of daily living such as, how are they cooking their food, is it safe and do they need assistance with cooking for themselves. If they do need assistance in this area, then she can show them some tactics and adaptive products to aid them in the kitchen.

She also provides assistance in other areas of the home too. Lilly helps with adapting one’s tablet, computer and cellphone since it is a major need among their clients, as technology has advanced.

“Essentially, it’s [the program] giving people the tools that might help them, as well as different techniques so that they can adapt their activities so they can continue living on their own independently even with vision loss,” said Lilly.

Furthermore, VRT is just a piece of Northeast Sight Service’s Vision Resource Center, which they revitalized back in 2018. Blind or visually impaired people can come inside to this center and see the adaptive products and appliances they have to offer.

Plus, Anthony Silvetti, who has a doctorate in optometry and specializes in low vision services, comes into the vision resource center every Friday. He performs a low vision evaluation with clients to determine what adaptive products would work best for them.

The VRT program and Northeast Sight Services’ other programs are completely free, considering it is a nonprofit organization. Northeast Sight Services serve those with vision impairments in most of Luzerne, Pike, Wayne and Wyoming counties.

“These programs were not available in Northeastern Pennsylvania prior to us stepping in or were very difficult to access, so I think that has been a very wonderful part of being able to work for an organization that is able to look at where are the needs for our community and our residents,” said Peperno. “Being able to address that with community support would definitely be one of the most rewarding things.”

Those interested in enrolling in the VRT program can call 570-693-3555. To read more about Northeast Sight Serivces’ other services and programs, visit their website www.northeastsight.org.