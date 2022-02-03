🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County is seeking a deputy election director because Eryn Harvey has resigned.

Harvey said she submitted her resignation Tuesday morning and will work through Feb. 17.

“I’m leaving to pursue other opportunities,” she said Wednesday.

Harvey was hired as deputy election director in February 2021 at $42,000 annually.

The position is advertised at that compensation, with information posted on the human resources “career opportunities” section at luzernecounty.org. Minimum qualifications include a high school diploma, three to five years of experience in a legal, government or political office environment or any equivalent combination.

Two new positions also must be filled in the office. Council had agreed to fund an election operations staffer and administrative assistant in the 2022 budget, boosting the staff from six to eight employees.

County Acting Manager Romilda Crocamo said interviews have been conducted for the elections operations position, although she has not yet received a recommendation. This position was advertised at $40,000 and will require performance of a “broad range of administrative, technical and specialized duties” to assist in elections, the posting had said.

Crocamo said she does not believe interviews have been conducted for the administrative assistant position.

Information Technology

The county’s information technology department also will be down another person because Bob Dunn has resigned as network administrator.

Hired by the county in January 2015, Dunn said he has secured another position outside county government.

Dunn’s departure will leave three vacancies in the IT department, including the executive director position vacated when Mauro DiMauro left the position Dec. 16. DiMauro said he has secured other employment.

Council also had agreed to fund three new positions in the IT department that must be filled. Crocamo said she is awaiting a recommendation on one of the new IT positions, and a search process for the other two positions is underway.

Crocamo said the administration is meeting next week with Michael Sage, chief information officer with the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania (CCAP). At Crocamo’s request, Sage recently completed a 48-page assessment recommending improvements in the county IT department.

In addition to reviewing the assessment recommendations, the session with Sage will focus on long-range IT plans and options for “stabilizing” the office, Crocamo said.

Crocamo said she will provide an update to council after the meeting.

For now, Crocamo said she is confident staff and outside contractors are in place to ensure essential services and cyber security needs are met.