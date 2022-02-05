🔊 Listen to this

Back in late December, I had the chance to tell the incredible story of local Pittston Area basketball standout, Mia Hopkins that went on to collegiate success.

It’s a great story and I knew when I wrote the article, I had to tell as much of Mia’s story so everyone could get the complete picture.

Fast-forward a few years later; Mia is now one of the newest members of the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters. Yes, the same Globetrotters I saw in person and on TV featuring legends like the late Meadowlark Lemon and Curly Neal. It seemed like those two were on the team forever.

Mia’s road to the Globetrotters is lengthy and filled with a bunch of ups and downs, but what I’ve learned from knowing her is her tenacity to persevere. She never let down even when a basketball career looked impossible due to injuries.

Related Video

She’s one of the most determined people I’ve ever met and I’ve met a lot of folks along the way.

Mia deserves every bit of the success she’s achieved in the sport she loves so much.

I watched a photographed much of Mia’s high school basketball career, including the night she reached the coveted milestone of 1,000 point for Pittston Area in 2012. It was a proud moment that night when her beloved grandparents John and the late Angie Hopkins along with her mother Sharon were in attendance.

Mia’s mother and grandparents didn’t make a special trip to the gym that night just to catch Mia score her 1,000th point; they were at every game no matter how near or how far since the earliest days of her competing in any sport.

I captured the image of Mia scoring that magical point and I’m sure glad it was my assignment that evening.

When I found out about Mia making the Globetrotter team, I had to reach out to see if I would be able to tell her story and not only did she grant me that request, she was adamant that I was the first one to tell her story.

With that, I feel she and I have come full circle and now it’s time for Mia to travel all over the country and the world for that matter when the possibility arises.

This past week, I again had the honor of covering another Mia event, a chance for her and one of her teammates, Shane “Scooter” Christensen, to make an appearance on behalf of the Globetrotter organization to promote the team’s upcoming game at Mohegan Sun Arena on Feb. 12.

Can you imagine how you’d feel going back to one of the school buildings you went through growing up as a heralded personality, in this case, a basketball player with the Harlem Globetrotters?

I could see the smile on her face and how happy she was to step foot in the building she once attended. How awesome that must have been for her. But wait, story gets better.

Unfortunately, due to COVID restrictions at Pittston Area, only one class of students were able to attend the appearance, the rest of the school were able to watch via closed circuit TV.

As one that was there, I can tell you, the gym exploded with clapping and cheering for their hometown girl. She was one of them.

The students carried in homemade signs as well as larger signs hanging on the walls with Mia’s name. The largest sign read, “Welcome back Mia!”

Mia didn’t disappoint and neither did Scooter. They razzle and dazzled the on the court showing some of the Globetrotters signature moves and passes.

Scooter led a five student circle assigning them different moves with the ball eventually passing it along to the next person, something the Globetrotters are famous for doing.

One of the students even challenged Mia to a one-on-one game up to three. Fifth grader Kayden Bailey didn’t stand a chance.

The gym exploded when Mia was asked to shoot from half-court which she happily did and yes, she nailed it with nothing but the net, as the saying goes.

Mia did a victory dance and the students (and adults present, including myself) were shocked and amazed. I think Grandma Angie was looking out after her on that shot. After all, you have to impress the hometown kids with the big closing shot, right?

By Mia making the Globetrotter team, it’s not only a huge accomplishment and milestone in her career, but it’s a big shot in the arm to Greater Pittston, Wyoming Valley and NEPA. She put us on the map and that was acknowledged by ever press media in the area that has covered Mia this past week.

As I left the gym at the conclusion of the appearance, I walked a step behind Mia only to watch her give every student in the hallway a high five.

When we got past the traffic in the hallway I said to her, “You know, when we spoke last Dec., you didn’t have on your Globetrotters uniform, but now it’s all real.”

And real she is — Mia Hopkins is the real deal and I for one couldn’t be happier for her and her family.

When I see Mia or think of her, I’ll also think of Angie. Angie has to be looking down proud as a peacock to see how far Mia has come.

Angie was there from the beginning, I have to believe she’ll be tagging along the whole journey.

Quote of the week

“Believe you can and you’re halfway there.” – Theodore Roosevelt

Thought of the week

“Imagination is everything. It is the preview of life’s coming attractions.” – Albert Einstein

Bumper stick

“Peace begins with a smile.” – Mother Teresa