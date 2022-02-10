The Nanticoke/West Nanticoke over the Susquehanna River will be temporarily closed Monday, Feb. 21 for an inspection, county engineer William McIntosh announced Thursday.

Projected to run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the closure is necessary to examine the lighting and wiring system on the county-owned span, he said.

Bucket trucks must be used for the inspection, and the lanes are too narrow to safely permit motorists to pass through, he said.

Motorists are asked to use Route 29, also known as the South Cross Valley Expressway, as a detour during these hours, he said.