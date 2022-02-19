Former Pittston Area star returns to Wyoming Valley as Globetrotter

Pittston native Mia Hopkins is shown doing what she does best on a basketball court during her first appearance as a Harlem Globetrotter at the Mohegan Sun Arena on Saturday, Feb. 12.

‘Mighty’ Mia Hopkins displays her ball-handling skills at center court in her debut appearance as a Globetrotter at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Pittston native and one of the newest members of the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters Mia ‘Mighty’ Hopkins signs autographs at the completion of the game against the Washington Generals.

Mia ‘Mighty’ Hopkins is shown going one-on-one against a Washington Generals opponent in front of over over 5,000 fans at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

WILKES-BARRE – Former Pittston Area basketball standout Mia “Mighty” Hopkins made a triumphant return to the Wyoming Valley as a member of the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters at the Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday, Feb. 12, in front of over 5,000 family, friends and fans.

“I was very nervous, but it was just mostly nerves about the Globetrotters’ stuff,” Hopkins admitted, about playing in her first full-fledged Globetrotters game. “I wasn’t nervous about the basketball stuff because I’ve been doing that all my life. It was mostly the tricks and routine we go through as a team during the performance.”

Since the beginning of 2022, Hopkins has been getting her feet wet with the organization getting in games sparingly until the appearance at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

“It was actually my first time doing a lot of stuff like the magic circle in the beginning of the game and taking the little girl out at center court to spin the ball on her finger in front of everyone during the game,” Hopkins said. “This was actually my first time playing with this roster as well. I had to pay attention to every single thing that was going on.”

The Globetrotters organization has three separate squads traveling around the country as well as internationally at any given time. Hopkins was placed on the team that performed at the Wilkes-Barre arena making it a home game.

Globetrotters’ coach Al Clocker, a native of Wilkes-Barre, who heavily recruited Hopkins, took time away from his regular roster so he could coach Hopkins and also be in front of his home crowd as well.

Previous to the Feb. 12 game at Mohegan Sun Arena, as customary with every Globetrotter game, one or two members of the roster will do publicity a week or two out from the game to promote the game to peak everyone’s interest.

On Feb. 3, Hopkins and 18-year Globetrotter veteran Scooter Christensen traveled to Pittston to appear at Pittston Area Middle School, the very same school Hopkins attended as a child, to promote the game.

As the game progressed, Hopkins said she was able to settle in and perform to her best ability and began to have fun.

“It was all so fresh and new and God was with me that night,” Hopkins said. “I was put on the spot and I had not had a lot of floor time prior to Wilkes-Barre. I’m proud of myself for stepping up and yeah, I made some subtle mistakes but I didn’t let them show and I was able to get my basketball buckets in, made that part look easy. I’m grateful everything went smoothly.”

Moving forward, Hopkins will build off the Mohegan Sun Arena performance to hone her skills as a ball handler, shooter and performer.

At the completion of the game, the court was roped off while spectators lined up three and four deep to get autographs from all the Globetrotters poised at different parts of the basketball floor.

Many well-wishers and friends of Mighty Hopkins were getting autographs, photos and selfies with he Pittston native.

“Looking back and seeing all the people and all the support and all the love, it was just magical for me to feel that type of connection from the community,” Hopkins said. “I’ll never have a first time like that ever again. Having that experience under my belt is a huge stepping stone for me to do what I do to make me the best Globetrotter I can be.”

Hopkins gave teammate Torch George, a Reading, Pa. native, credit for helping her out during the game for her leadership and guidance. Torch has been a member of the Globetrotters for four years.

“She really helped me the night of the Wilkes-Barre game,” Hopkins said. “Without her there I wouldn’t have had that solid performance and she guided me every step of the way with knowing what to do next. She gave me balance.”

“Every day is a growing experience (with the team) and every day on tour, you’re learning something. You’re constantly learning.”

In April, Hopkins will join her regularly schedule roster that will travel internationally, and she’s looking forward to the months ahead on the road. She is no stranger to traveling overseas having played basketball in Greece and Ireland.

“I’m looking forward to the travel,” Hopkins added. “It should be a lot of fun.”

Of all of her basketball career experiences, Hopkins said her game night with the Globetrotters in Wilkes-Barre was on the top of her list of experiences.

“That was way bigger than anything I’ve ever done and to know over 5,000 to 6,000 people came to watch me play was pretty big.”