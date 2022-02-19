🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON – Award-winning artist, mentor and creative advocate Helen Lavelle will conduct a Drawing From Life workshop on Sunday, March 6, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Art e Fekts Gallery, 71 S. Main St., Pittston.

The workshop is designed for artists who want to take their interest in the human figure to the next level. Artists of all experience levels (or none at all) are welcome to attend the workshop and explore the dynamic and aesthetic aspects of working with a live model. The workshop will feature female model Chelsea Smarr, who is among the best in the business.

“I’m excited to share with each artist the secrets that go beyond what we learn in art school,” Lavelle, a native of Greater Pittston and a graduate of the former St. John the Evangelist High School, said. “I will help the artists tap into their intuitive creative nature, observe the inherent energy in their subject and translate both into works of art that explore much more than anatomy, likeness, light, form and space. During the workshop, I hope they will capture the energetic spirit of the model but more importantly their own as an artist.”

Mary Kroptavich, Art e Fekts Gallery director, is pleased to have Lavelle bring her years of experience to Art e Fekts Gallery.

“As Art e Fekts gallery continues to expand and grow, we are focused on bringing more dynamic events, artists, lectures, gallery talks and receptions,” Kroptavich said. “Having local award-winning artist Helen Lavelle teach a drawing from life workshop is exciting. I am certain those that take this class will leave feeling they were guided by the energy of the hands of the world. Watching Helen work and teach is quite a powerful and uplifting experience.”

Supplies will be provided by Art e Fekts Gallery, including quality 80-pound paper and compressed and willow charcoal but artists are invited to bring their own favorite personal sketchbooks, paper, markers and water-based media.

The cost is $125 per person. Proceeds from the workshop will support ongoing arts programming in Pittston. Space is limited so anyone interested in attending is urged to register today at https://bit.ly/drawing-from-life.

Lavelle is an artist and an advocate for the arts in all genres. Her personal work is affected deeply by current global need and influenced by political climate. Her figurative, landscape and abstract work is held in corporate and private collections worldwide.

For more information on Lavelle or to view and purchase her artwork, visit www.helenlavelleartist.com.