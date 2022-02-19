🔊 Listen to this

WEST PITTSTON – Boy Scout Troop 302 of West Pittston participated in the 2022 Annual Two Mountains District Polar Bear competition at Camp Acahela in Blakeslee, walking away with the first place prize on Saturday, Feb. 12.

Troop 302, sponsored by Corpus Christi Parrish, West Pittston, won the event twice in the last three years (2022, 2020) along with a second place (2021).

This year, the troop completed the required events with a time of 1 hour, 37 minutes to capture first place.

The troop took part in 15 Klondike events and activities throughout the camp ranging from first-aid to fire building as well as a sled race using the troop’s custom made sled.

The competition was a timed event based on how fast the course was completed and demonstrating knowledge of each event. There were a total of 18 troops competing in this year’s event.

“The boys worked hard and were very happy and honored to accept the trophy this year,” Scoutmaster Pat Messina said. “In 2020, the boys took first place and this year 2022, the boys took first place, as the scoutmaster I was honored to be part of the troop.”

Leading Troop 302 along side Scoutmaster Messina is Al Forlenza, Danny Feeney, Joe Breck, Chuck Osenkarski, Donnie Minnick and Blaise Sokach-Minnick.

The troop is comprised of Joseph Breck, senior patrol leader, Anthony Forlenza, John Champi, Daniel Feeney, Gavin Feeney, Drew Dixon, Charlie Osenkarski, Ryan Boward, Webelo scout.