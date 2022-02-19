🔊 Listen to this

Well she’s on her way. After a triumphant return to Wyoming Valley, Mia Hopkins made her debut appearance at the Mohegan Sun Arena eight days ago as a member of the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters.

I was privileged to be on the floor that night amongst over 5,000 people to see the Globetrotters play. I was shooting for the Times Leader/Sunday Dispatch, and I was up close to all the action. I have to tell you, I was proud as a peacock watching Mia, or should I call her Mighty – her Globetrotter name.

I was on the court shooting for the Sunday Dispatch in January 2012 when then senior Mia scored her 1,000th point as a Pittston Area Patriot at her home gym. That was a momentous occasion for her, well for any high school basketball player or college player. It’s not done too often in high school sports.

Unfortunately, I never got to see Mia play college basketball and it had been a number of years since I had seen her, but when news came down that she was being picked up by the Harlem Globetrotters, I had to cover it.

Mia allowed me to break the story, and I’m grateful for that. Since our initial interview on her getting the Globetrotter job, I feel like we were in constant contact leading up to her appearance with Globetrotter teammate Scooter Christensen at Pittston Area Middle School a few weeks ago to promote her and her teammate’s game at the Wilkes-Barre arena.

Being a Globetrotter was never on her radar but playing big-time professional basketball in the WBA was. She’s tried and traveled all over the country and world, including Europe to make it happen.

When she got the call to try out for the Globetrotters, she was not in a good way coming off a pretty serious injury. She was questionable at the very least to even make the tryout.

Mia has a lot of faith in God, and she relied on that faith to get her through that tryout in New Jersey in the fall of 2021.

She put on her game face, put her nose to the grindstone and did her thing on the court including some pretty fancy ball work as well as some smooth moves.

Mia can even pick out the exact moment on the court when she knew she was going to make the team. That is a pretty amazing thing to know exactly when that moment, that move, that shot happened.

As someone that played some sports in my life, there are some moments I can still see in my head, and I’ll never forget them, and I know Mia will never forget that tryout and that moment when she made the team.

In most recent phone call with her for an article appearing in today’s Sunday Dispatch wrapping up her Mohegan Sun Arena performance, I told her I was a bit nervous for her. She admitted she was a bit nervous too, but it wasn’t for her technical basketball abilities, but the actual Globetrotters’ on-court routines.

If you’ve been watching the Globetrotters over the years, you know the games are scripted with a bevy of routines and being a newbie on the team, she felt she lacked a bit of confidence going into the game.

As she said, there were a lot of firsts that night for her and there was a lot to follow. Again, the dribbling and shooting is something she could do in her sleep, so she said she had to really pay close attention to what was going on the court. After all, basketball is a fast sport unlike Olympic curling.

I had a job to do sitting at the edge of the floor in shooting the game, but I also kept my eye on Mia’s performance and she did fantastic.

Looking through the crowd, I saw many, many Greater Pittstonians that were there to support Mia that late afternoon.

Of course she had family, tons of friends, and now, many new fans.

When it was all over, she, along with the other members of the team took to the perimeter of the roped off court to sign autographs and take photos.

I was beaming for her – she arrived.

I know she’ll always have hope of making the WNBA, but personally, I believe Mia is going to make a great career with the Globetrotters, and if she plays her cards right, she could have a long career with the organization.

Scooter Christensen told me he’s been with the team for 18 years, and I can tell you, there’s no way Mia or any other athlete that could play 18 years with a WNBA or an NBA team.

Before she became a Globetrotter, she was a basketball player that was a performer through her sport, now she’s a performer that just happens to play basketball.

She will make people happy with laughter and amazement all over the world hopefully for years to come.

Chances like this come but once in a lifetime and really, for many, never at all. Mia knows this and understands it and I know she will never take it for granted.

She’s another reason why we should be so proud of her in representing Pittston and Greater Pittston.

One more thing about Mia, she won’t ever forget her roots, her school, family, friends, no matter where in the world she lands.

