Luzerne County Council members met in executive session Thursday night and decided they will interview all three finalists for the top manager position, according to council Chairwoman Kendra Radle.

The in-person interviews will be scheduled the week of March 14 for finalists Romilda Crocamo, David W. Johnston and Randy Robertson, Radle said.

Council members spent much of Thursday’s session questioning the county’s citizen manager search committee, which is required under the home rule charter to seek and recommend the most qualified applicants to council for its consideration, Radle said.

“We got to hear about the process from the search committee and how it arrived at three top candidates for recommendation,” Radle said. “It was a beneficial meeting for sure.”

Council Vice Chairman John Lombardo said most of the conversation was with the search committee.

“They were very helpful in answering our questions. I’m more confident in the process and the candidates after this meeting,” Lombardo said.

Search Committee Chairman Chris Hackett said council was very engaged and a asked number of good questions. He said he was grateful the committee was asked to provide additional input.

Council is aiming to make a hiring decision at its March 22 public meeting, under a plan adopted by council.

At some point, council also must broach the topic of compensation.

The position was advertised at up to $185,000, which is around the maximum allowable under the charter. Prior manager C. David Pedri had been receiving an annual compensation of $137,333 when he resigned to accept other employment in July.

When council voted to hire Pedri in May 2016, the meeting agenda contained a resolution with blank lines to insert the name of the person selected and the salary.

A council majority approved a $120,000 salary and an offer letter that included 2% raises in 2017 and 2018.