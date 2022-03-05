I have to say, it never ceases to amaze me how generous people can be, especially Greater Pittstonians.

Last week I wrote about my friend, a friend to the community and mentor to many football athletes at Wyoming Area, Kim Pace. Kim is looking at a life-saving double lung transplant and some friends of his decided to start a GoFundMe site to help Kim defray costs post-surgery.

As Kim told me, his insurance should cover most of the medical costs, but where he will need financial help will be with the drives to and from John Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, the lodging, the food and many other incidentals that will accumulate over the long haul.

With any transplant, Kim’s biggest issue will be with rejection of the new lungs. He will have to be constantly monitored by specialists at Johns Hopkins and those trips to the hospital will be quite frequently.

Kim will be 70 years old this coming September and being retired, well, he just won’t have a ton of money to rely on after the surgery.

That’s where we come in. We meaning the general public and in only the first week of the announced fundraiser, it’s safe to say the public did respond.

As of this Friday at noon, with just money donated from the GoFundMe account, $18,785 was raised of the $30,000 goal.

Not bad Greater Pittston, give yourselves a pat on the back.

Kim may be a Wyoming native, but he and his wife Carol reside on the east side of the river.

Support poured in from not just Wyoming Area, but there was a great representation from Pittston Area too, including a donation from the Patriots Football Booster Club.

I caught a bunch of donors that don’t even know Kim personally but were kind enough to open their wallets and purses to help a fellow human being in need.

Again, if you’d like to contribute to Pace’s Lungs for Life GoFundMe account, set your browser to: https://gofund.me/b7bce09a.

If donors rather submit a check, send it to Kim’s daughter Lindsay to: Kim Pace, c/o Lindsay Jankowski, 67 Aleksander Blvd., Mountain Top, PA 18707.

Lindsay and her husband Lenny have been overseeing the fundraising project for Kim.

As he told me, it’s not a good idea to send money to his house because he can get the call at a minute’s notice to head to Baltimore for the transplant procedure, so it’s better to send any donation to her.

I realize not everyone is in a good financial place to donate or feel close enough to the situation to donate or feel there are others they rather donate to, that’s okay.

Looking at the world situation that seems to be in total mayhem, maybe you’d rather donate to Ukraine.

I talked to Kim this past week and he said he feels total and utterly humbled by the outpouring of love and generosity.

Kim sends a big thank you to all that donated.

Since I’m writing this on Friday, I wish I could tell you how exciting yesterday was for the St. Patrick’s parade in downtown Pittston.

All I can tell you is, the work involved is a huge undertaking with planning, organizing, and executing all the events.

The St. Patrick’s Parade committee does everything in their power to give the best show for the City of Pittston and those who are Irish and those that wish they were Irish and to those devoted to St. Patrick.

I guess most towns and cities celebrating St. Patrick would be satisfied with just a parade, but not Pittston. Starting the week before the parade, a Pub Crawl, a Little Miss Leprechaun and Little Mister Leprechaun contest, a Catholic Mass, a 5K race are held and finally the parade.

There are so many people to thank for all the effort put into parade week and for planning weeks and months leading up to the event.

Now that the unofficial start to spring in the St. Patrick’s Parade is over, we can look forward to rebound fully from the coronavirus that has sideline many events in the last two years or hinder other by wearing masks, maybe we can start feeling a bit normal again.

What’s not normal is a major escalation in Ukraine against Russia.

It just seems so odd to have a country in Europe be under siege by another country in 2022. It also feels strange with all the missile capability and advanced warplanes with stealth technology to have a ground battle.

Seeing a caravan of military vehicles drive into the heart of Ukraine seems so 1940s. I would think a few military planes could have knocked off a good chunk of that motorcade with a few fly-bys.

With Putin’s background in the KGB, why would we think he’d choose diplomacy over bloodshed?

I don’t and neither should you. He’s pretty ruthless but has been quiet for the most part since he took over as the leader of Russia in 1999. This time it is different.

The way I look at it, it’s not going to end pretty and I fear for Ukraine’s freedom.

I hope someone intervenes and negotiations begin to make a breakthrough so this insanity could stop.

At the very least, Russia needs to immediately stop bombing civilians.

Quote of the week

“In a good bookroom you feel in some mysterious way that you are absorbing the wisdom contained in all the books through your skin, without even opening them.” — Mark Twain

Thought of the week

“The saddest aspect of life right now is that science gathers knowledge faster than society gathers wisdom.” — Isaac Asimov

Bumper stick

“Knowing yourself is the beginning of all wisdom.” — Aristotle