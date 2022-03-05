🔊 Listen to this

Mr. Kevin Booth, Superintendent of the Pittston Area School District, has announced that registration of students who plan on attending Kindergarten in the district for the 2022-23 school year will be held through April 6. All students must be 5 years old by Aug. 31, 2022. Parents may register in any of the following ways:

• Preferred method: Access the online registration site 24/7 and complete all required information by Wednesday, April 6.

• Return a completed registration packet and copies of required documentation to the Administrative Office, 5 Stout St., Yatesville, by Wednesday, April 6. Registration packets can also be picked up at the Administrative Office, if necessary.

Screening Appointments: April 12-13

When all registration paperwork is finalized, parents will be able to sign up for a screening appointment slot on April 12 or 13. Screening appointments will be available every 15 minutes from 9 to 11:45 a.m. and from 1 to 1:45 p.m. at the Pittston Area Primary Center, Rock Street, Hughestown. Scheduling will be coordinated at the Central Registration office.

In response to CDC Guidelines, we ask that only one parent or guardian bring the student to the Primary Center for their scheduled screening appointment in April. In addition, masks should be worn by all individuals. Each child will receive hearing and vision screening. Children will also receive a Reading Readiness Assessment, which is an assessment of pre-reading skills, consisting of two parts: identifying letters of the alphabet and phonemic awareness assessment. In addition, all students will be photographed, and immunization history will be reviewed by the school nurse. All students registering must adhere to the school vaccination requirements set forth by the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

If you have any questions, please call the office at 570-654-2415 x.2108.