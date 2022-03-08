🔊 Listen to this

Attempting to fill job vacancies, Luzerne County government is holding a career fair Tuesday in the courthouse rotunda on River Street in Wilkes-Barre.

The event will run from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., with free parking available in the Water Street Parkade off the Veteran’s Memorial (Pierce Street) Bridge.

County Interim Administrative Services Division Head Angela Gavlick said the event will allow job seekers to speak with representatives of some offices with the most urgent staffing needs, including 911, human services and the sheriff’s department.

Prospective applicants may be unfamiliar with the job duties for positions at 911, the sheriff’s department and prison system because they are shrouded in security protocols, Gavlick said.

“You can’t go down to 911 and find out if that’s a department you want to work in because it’s a secure site,” Gavlick said. “This will allow individuals to learn more about these positions.”

Laptops will be set up for visitors to fill out applications on the spot, she said.

CareerLink representatives also will attend to share interview and resume-writing tips and other assistance, she said.

The county’s last career fair was held before the coronavirus pandemic, she said.

County managers have said low pay and competition from the private sector are hampering their efforts to attract and retain workers.

County Acting Manager Romilda Crocamo has said many other counties are experiencing the same staffing issues.

According to Gavlick, there are currently more than 20 vacancies at 911 and over 40 in Children and Youth. About a dozen positions are open at the prison, and six jobs are available in the sheriff’s department, she said.

Job seekers also may be interested in several clerical and administrative assistant positions in multiple departments or equipment operator jobs in road and bridge, she said.

“A variety of work is available,” Gavlick said.

For those unable to attend, information on county job openings is posted under the career opportunities link of the human resources page at luzernecounty.org.