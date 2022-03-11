🔊 Listen to this

The Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas won’t be getting involved in filling a Republican seat on the county Election Board.

President Judge Michael T. Vough issued court orders Thursday dismissing petitions filed by two citizens seeking judicial appointment to the board. At the time the petitions were filed March 2, council had not filled the vacancy within 60 days as required in the county’s home rule charter.

Vough’s order said the matter is now moot because county council filled the board vacancy at its meeting Tuesday.

A council majority voted to appoint Luzerne resident Alyssa Fusaro to the seat, with six council members choosing Fusaro and the other five supporting the reappointment of Richard Nardone.

Contacted Thursday, Fusaro said she took the oath of office Thursday and looks forward to getting involved in election discussions and decisions.

Nardone had filed a court petition asking judges to make the appointment the morning of March 2, and Fusaro filed her own petition later that day.

It was the first time any citizens exercised the option of seeking court involvement since the home rule charter took effect in January 2012.

Council did not fill the seat as planned on Feb. 22 because it was short two members. Council had remained locked in a 5-4 vote after two rounds of voting that evening, with Nardone in the lead but unable to secure the sixth vote required for a board appointment.

The five-citizen, volunteer election board is an independent body that oversees elections, makes determinations on flagged ballots and write-in votes and certifies election results.