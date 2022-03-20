🔊 Listen to this

Olivia Brady of Broadway on the Boulevard dance school does a routine along with the dance troup at the 9th Annual St. Patrick’s Parade at downtown Pittston.

Maureen Salley of Forty Fort is all decked out in her Irish outfit as she walked in the Pittston St. Patrick’s Parade.

The Greater Pittston Friendly Sons of St. Patrick, once again, took part in the 9th Annual Pittston St. Patrick’s Parade, downtown Pittston.

Bob Calpin, of the Pittston St. Patrick’s Parade committee, did the first reading at the Mass for St. Patrick.

Some members of the Pittston St. Patrick’s Parade commitee attended the annual St. Patrick’s Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church, Pittston. Left to right: Joan McFadden, Sarah Donahue, Julie Donahue, Jessica Lane.

PITTSTON — Pittston city opened the St. Patrick’s Day season earlier this month with a parade that lined the streets with residents, young and old, many of them decked in shades of green, and all of them smiling.

Last year, a very abbreviated version of the parade was held to simply keep up the tradition as the world was in the midst of a pandemic. This year the parade was back to near normal and entries started lining up at about 9 a.m. Because the parade has historically been the first St. Patrick’s day parade held, in early March, it was the only area parade held in 2020.

According to parade co-chair Sarah Donahue, many residents said that was one of the last memories of “normal,” before the state essentially shut down just days later.

This year, the parade was scaled back a bit because of some continuing concerns about the pandemic, but residents who excitedly lined the streets didn’t seem to mind. All the things that had been missed last year — vendors selling inflatables, restaurants with open doors, businesses offering free coffee and treats — were back this year. Parade entries included the mayor and local officials, businesses, community organizations, scouting groups and more.

A sense of community Brandi Bartush of the Greater Pittston Area Chamber of Commerce, said the organization opened its doors to members to grab a cup of coffee and a treat before heading up to the parade.

“Since the very beginning we have done the open house. It’s just a nice way for members, families and friends to have a nice landing spot before starting the day,” she said.

The organization has a float in the parade entitled the “Kiss me I’m Irish Float.”

Bartush said Saturday’s weather was perfect, but that the temperatures never interfered with the fun of the parade. A few years ago, she said, the wind was blowing on the faces of participants as they made their way down Main Street. “But, really it didn’t even matter, we were having so much fun,” she said. “When you are on the float and you see all the people lined up, it’s an overwhelming feeling of joy. It’s all about community.”

Bartush said having spent much of the last two years in the midst of a pandemic, she felt that people especially appreciated the opportunity to spend time with their neighbors. Bartush’s son, Austin, 6, also enjoys parade day. His favorite parts of the parade, he said, are the fire trucks and, of course, the candy.

Linda Burns lives along Main Street and opens her doors to friends and family on the day of the St. Patrick’s Day parade every year. Burns, also, is undeterred by bad weather. Several years ago when it snowed on the day before parade day, she and her family simply shovelled out the house and then began preparations for the day. Burns said she makes “tons of food,” which also include Italian offerings, since her husband is Italian. “It’s nice to have it back after not having it last year,” she said.

Meeting neighbors Luzerne County Community College President Tom Leary walked in the parade, lauding the revitalization of the city that he said was an example to other municipalities.

“I would call it a renaissance,” he said.

Leary said LCCC’s Pittston location provides opportunities for multiple courses and will soon be adding more. Parade day, he said, was a great day to get to know neighbors from the Pittston Area and to share a bit about the college.

Bob Stanley from Community Bank, said the business participates every year, providing small items to passersby and using the event as an opportunity to say “hello” to those they serve. Many other businesses also took to the sidewalks in front of their shops to watch the parade and chat with others.

Focusing on the spiritual The day started with Mass at St. John’s church on Williams Street. “Pittston needs a day of fun, so we can celebrate an incredible event that brings us back to normal,” Father Joseph Elston. “One good thing about Pittston is that St. Patrick’s day is celebrated all month.”

He told Donahue as she sat in the front row, “This is going to be the easiest part of your day. By 1 o’clock, you’ll be exhausted. But I know you’ll do it.”