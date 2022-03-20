🔊 Listen to this

When I speak to people that grew up outside of Greater Pittston, I have to preface my conversations by saying we are different here in the towns that make up Wyoming Area and Pittston Area School Districts.

According to census numbers previous to the 2020, there are about 45,000 people living in Greater Pittston. That’s approximately 3,000 more then the City of Wilkes-Barre. In essence, Greater Pittston is not to be overlooked.

When I say we are different than other people, it’s very hard to describe what that means to an outsider. It’s not a tangible thing.

I think it’s safe to say for as much as we care about what is happening outside of Greater Pittston, it will always be Greater Pittston first and foremost.

Related Video

We always seem to have each other’s backs. We are there when needed. We give when we can. We never ask for anything in return. We just do.

The people of Greater Pittston are a proud bunch of people that are deep into their ethnicities and religion.

Italians, Irish, Polish, Lithuanians, English, Welsh, Jews, and others form a mini melting pot right here in Greater Pittston.

Whether Protestant, Catholic or Jewish, we all get along and we all respect each other.

We all become unified as Greater Pittstonians and that thing that makes us different is that thing that you feel; it’s what’s in your heart.

I believe there is more passion and compassion in Greater Pittston than any other spot in the world.

Maybe those reading this can put a better finger on it than myself, but deep down, you know what I mean.

Last week, Tony Marranca, founder of the Greater Pittston Santa Squad (GPSS), after seeing night after night on TV of people fleeing Ukraine, decided he couldn’t just sit in this recliner and do nothing. As Tony said, the GPSS was founded on the act of giving.

He put it out there that the GPSS will be conducting a clothing and medicine drive to send all the items to Ukraine.

St. Vladimir’s Ukrainian Catholic Church in Scranton was to be the drop off point for the collection.

I had a chance to get the ball rolling by putting an article in the Sunday Dispatch, social media played a big roll and finally, Chelsea Strub of WNEP-TV did a piece on the collection.

Over the three designated days of collecting, the showroom of Done Rite Carpet, on Main St., Pittston, had the entire floor covered with bags and bags of clothing and medical supplies and personal items like diapers and wipes and feminine products.

It was amazing to see in the two days I stopped by to visit.

My first visit was impressive enough but the second one was mind-blowing. By Wednesday afternoon, people were starting to place bags of items on the sidewalk outside the showroom.

Blankets, knapsacks, aspirin, Tylenol, Advil, gauze, bandages, Band-Aids; name an item and they collected it.

People dropping off were saying how they had to help the poor people of Ukraine and the children, people mainly remarked about the children and it was heartbreaking.

It had to be hard to leave your home with one small suitcase and the clothes off of your back and travel hundreds of miles to Poland, and thank God for the Polish people for taking them in.

The priest at St. Vlad’s assured Tony that the medical items were going to right to the front lines and that just staggered to him. He kept saying, “What we collect today will be in some soldier’s backpack in a week or so.”

It’s safe to say social media works, the newspapers work and certainly the electronic media works in getting all those who felt compelled to donate to the cause.

It’s hard to fathom that it’s 2022 and one large nation decides to attack a much smaller one for whatever reason.

Probably most of us have no clue why Russia invaded Ukraine.

There’s no way a tiny country like Ukraine could stand up to the giant like Russia, but somehow they are.

When Putin came into power, I really believed he was a young guy when he took power in 2000 and I thought he had the mind of a modern man, but it seems like thinks like Russia can just take whatever it wants at any cost.

The sad thing is, most of his President Putin’s citizens have no idea he and his army provoked the war to begin with. He calls himself a President, but in reality, he is a dictator.

I hope peace talks can remedy the war and hopefully Ukraine can get back to where they were before the war, but that is a big ask.

There’s a lot of stuff going on behind the scenes with negotiations that we have no clue what’s going on.

This past week, President Biden was supposed to talk to the President of China, who Russia asked for backing. I would have loved being a fly on the wall for that conversation.

We have to sit back, do what we can do when we can do it, and just do it.

Quote of the week

“Life is a series of natural and spontaneous changes. Don’t resist them – that only creates sorrow. Let reality be reality. Let things flow naturally forward in whatever way they like.” – Lao Tzu

Thought of the week

“Someday everything will make perfect sense. So for now, laugh at the confusion, smile through the tears and keep reminding yourself that everything happens for a reason.” – John Mayer

Bumper sticker

“You are never too old to set another goal or a new dream.” – C.S. Lewis