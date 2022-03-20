🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON — The Pittston Kiwanis is holding a Designer Purse Bingo fundraiser to benefit the Pittston Kiwanis projects on Sunday, April 24, at the former Seton Catholic High School auditorium, William Street.

The event doors open at 1 p.m. with bingo starting at 2 p.m. There will be door prizes, basket raffles, food, beverages, and a bake sale all available for sale throughout afternoon. Seats are limited however; extra bingo cards will be available.

Brand name purses available are: Dooney and Bourke, Coach, Micheal Kors, Vera Bradley, Kate Spade valued over $300 per bag.

“We’re going to have lots of food and the Pittston Area Key Club will be making baked goods to sell and we’ll have over 30 raffle baskets,” Brittani Shearer Wolsieffer, Pittston Kiwanis Club vice president, said. “It’s going to be a great night and we’re hoping a lot of people will come out to support us and maybe win a designer bag as well.”

Related Video

Advanced tickets can be purchased through by calling or texting Shearer Wolsieffer at 570-357-9911 or Don Shearer at 570-357-9144 or connect through Facebook at www.facebook.com/PittstonKiwanis1923.

Advanced tickets are $20 or $25 at the door if tickets are available. Shearer Wolsieffer said ticket sales are going fast.

Shearer Wolsieffer said the Pittston Kiwanis Club is looking for new members.

Some of their community projects include roadside garbage pick up, help with non-profits, provide funds to the YMCA summer camps, support the Pittston Area Builders Club and Key Club, recognized Pittston Area seniors with service awards, hold an annual golf tournament, provide a Christmas dinner for the Pittston Heavenly Manor, care packages to military overseas, donate to the Pittston Memorial Library, to name a few.

“We have a small club so for us to pull off these big events is kind of huge,” Shearer Wolsieffer said. “We’d like to raise more funds to be able to support our Key Club members and Builders Club members for leadership opportunities and to send to conventions.”

If you are interested in joining the Pittston Kiwanis Club, contact Shearer Wolsieffer at the phone number listed above.