PITTSTON – The Neighborhood Action Team is an initiative set out by Mayor Michael Lombardo to help residents improve neighborhoods and the quality of life for those in the City of Pittston.

The Neighborhood Action Team conducts sweeps throughout the city looking for violations and giving residents time to make amends on those infractions.

“As a part of our revitalization strategy, we have the enforcement end through the code side, so we have the sweeps where we go out and identify issues and we give residents time to rectify those issues,” Lombardo said. “There’s no citation issued, unless it’s a flagrant, you don’t get a citation, you get time to cure whatever the issue is.”

Door hangers will be handed out by Cara Wengen and Mary Kroptavich, officials from the city, informing residents of the Neighborhood Action Team and the initiative of not only improvement of neighborhoods, but to remind homeowners of their obligation to maintain their properties in a code-compliant way.

There is a QR scan on the door hanger that will take you to all the codes (https://ecode360.com/PI3172) of the City of Pittston. If you have questions from blighted and condemned properties to curfews to dumpster info to vehicles and traffic and many, many more codes.

Mayor Lombardo’s goal is safe, clean, quality neighborhoods throughout the city with the help of the Neighborhood Action Team.