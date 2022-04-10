🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON — It is that time of the year when the City of Pittston turns their attention to the warmer months of outdoor activities.

Mary Kroptavich, City of Pittston Main St. manager, has been working all winter long to complete the summer schedule in the city that will include the Farmer’s Market, Community Cookouts, Second Friday Art Walks, Movies at the Slope Amphitheater, Tomato Festival, and closing out the summer with Pittston Prohibition.

“The City of Pittston is excited as we gear up for the summer of 2022’s events,” Kroptavich said. “This year we will have no restrictions regarding masks, so it will be fun to just get out and enjoy the summer events without limitations.”

Easter Egg Hunt

First up is the annual Easter Egg Hunt taking place at Sullivan Park on Apr. 16. for children up to 12-years-old. Participants are asked to arrive at the park for 1:00 p.m. The egg hunt will begin promptly at 1:30 p.m.

The only mode to register is through the Downtown Pittston Partnership Facebook page.

This event will feature Touch-a-Trunk with vehicles from the city’s fire, police, and EMS departments. Fritz the K9 dog will also be on hand.

There will be 1500 stuffed Easter eggs, 15 special bonus prizes and one girls bicycle and one boys bicycle will be raffled off.

Kroptavich urges participants to bring a bag or basket with them to the event. The city does not supply the bags or baskets.

The Downtown Pittston Partnership, Greater Pittston Regional Ambulance, City of Pittston Bureau of Fire, City of Pittston Police, Chris Latona city treasurer, and the City of Pittston are sponsoring this year’s Easter Egg Hunt.

Farmer’s Market

The downtown Famer’s Market will be back again this year on every Tuesday starting on July 5. Kid’s Day will be on July 12 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The Farmer’s Market is partnering with the Pittston Memorial Library for a downtown story walk on July 12 with a meet and greet and book signing by author Cynthia Post-Mitchell at the library from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

According to Kroptavich, all past farmers back including Rowlands Farm, who is back after a few years absence.

Community Cookouts

Three community cookouts are planned this summer at the Jefferson Park (June), Infantino Towers (July), and Sullivan Park (August).

The cookouts are open to the public.

Second Friday Art Walks

Second Friday Art Walks are back in 2022 with four themes on the schedule.

The May Art Walk (May 13) will feature Kid’s theme. On hand will be a stilt walker, juggler, belly dancers, henna tattoos, and musical guests, Burn the Jukebox.

On the same night as May 13, Art e Fekts Gallery will host Simply Spring, which will features high school student’s artwork at the Lombardo Gallery. There will be four category for prizes for the students.

June 13’s Second Friday Art Walk will have Classical theme featuring a string quartet.

Carnival theme is set for July 8’s Second Friday Art Walk feature music by Merchants of Groove.

There is no Art Walk in August due to the Tomato Festival.

September’s Art Walk will be a 1980s theme featuring the music of the Phyllis Hopkins Trio.

Saturdays at the Slope Movies

There will be five months of movies at the Slope Amphitheater, located behind the Pittston Memorial Library with the first of 14 movies to begin on June 4 featuring The Great Gatsby.

Kroptavich said movies will begin 10-minutes after sunset. Popcorn and a bottle of water will be offered free of charge to the attending audience.

Handel’s Ice Cream, of Plains, will be for sale for the movies, as well at Farmer’s Markets, and the Art Walks.

The schedule is as follows: June 4 – The Great Gatsby, June 11 – School of Rock, June 18 – Luca, July 2 – Encanto, July 16 – Soul, July 20 – Dog, Aug. 13 – American Underdog, Aug. 27 – Space Jam a New Legacy, Sept. 3 – Spider Man No Way Home, Sept. 17 – Batman, Sept. 24 – Black Widow, Oct. 1 – Yogi Bear, Oct. 8 – Curella.

Pittston Prohibition will be back

With the success of The Badlees playing at the first Pittston Prohibition event in 2021, organizers are pleased to announce Pittston Prohibition will be back in 2022 on Oct. 1.

Pittston Prohibition will be partnering with Paint Pittston Pink and have the event on the day of Gentleman’s Dash.

Tomato Festival

Kroptavich said it’s too early to announce anything regarding the Tomato Festival due to enormity of the event. Details would be worked out over the next few months before all events are finalized.

A compete Tomato Festival schedule will be released mid-summer.