Christine Jensen of Pennsylvania CareerLink, left, shows Dominque Montagna, center, and Cara Walsh, right, how to utilize the computer tablet for career information.

Franceen Carabetta, center, and Schon Hemsteet, right, talk to students about jobs at Ball Corp. during the Career Day at Pittston Area on Friday.

Hundreds of Pittston Area High School students had the chance to talk to dozens of companies taking part in Career Day at the school.

Kelsey Lamberton, right, explains job opportunities to three Pittston Area seniors, Tinity Bugno, lower left, Gipsely Ortiz, left center, and Elisabeth Swingle, top left, at Kalahari Resorts & Convensions.

YATESVILLE — Pittston Area High School held Career Day on Friday, April 8, inside the school’s gym. Over 40 business and agencies lined the gym floor, giving students the chance to visit with each company to check out job opportunities with their organization. Pittston Area School District, The Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce, PA CareerLink Luzerne County, and Luzerne/Schuylkill Workforce Development Board sponsored Career Day.

— Tony Callaio