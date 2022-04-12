🔊 Listen to this

As head of the committee that interviews and screens board applicants, Luzerne County Council Vice Chairman John Lombardo is urging interested Republicans to apply for a vacant seat on the county election board.

Lombardo said Monday he will call a meeting of council’s Authorities, Boards and Commissions Committee in two or three weeks to publicly interview any new applicants.

“It’s an important seat, and I want to fill it as soon as possible so we can have a full election board in place before the May primary election,” Lombardo said.

Applications are available in council’s authorities, boards and commissions section at luzernecounty.org.

The seat is open because Patrick Castellani resigned last month, citing concerns about mail ballot voting and drop boxes.

Council is set to declare that seat vacant at tonight’s meeting.

The volunteer citizen board oversees elections, makes determinations on flagged ballots and write-in votes and certifies election results.

Under the county’s home rule charter, the board must have four council-appointed members (two Republicans and two Democrats), with those four then selecting a chair of any affiliation. Democrat Denise Williams is chair and serves with council-appointed Democrats Audrey Serniak and Danny Schramm and Republican Alyssa Fusaro.

Fusaro joined the board last month and said Monday the role requires extensive time to review election matters and research election laws.

“I think it’s something that you have to want to be committed to. You have to want to represent voters and want election integrity to be in this position,” Fusaro said.

In addition to preparing for and attending regular evening board meetings, members must be available during the day for a little over a week to two weeks after each primary and general election for the adjudication process.

Due to charter prohibitions, citizens cannot serve on the board if they are an elected county or public official, a county or public employee or a member or employee of any other county authority, board or commission. Furthermore, appointees can’t be a political party officer or a paid consultant, contractor or employee of an entity serving as a contractor of the county or any county authority, board or commission.

These prohibitions go beyond current circumstances and apply four years prior to appointment.

Two Republicans remain on council’s eligibility list for possible appointment to the board: Richard Nardone, of Slocum Township, and Candice Chilek, of West Pittston.

Nardone previously served on the board and is a consulting business operator. Chilek had said during her interview she was a homemaker who also has worked in administrative support, as a teacher at a private school and as a restaurant owner/operator.