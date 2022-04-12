Council agrees to pay $181,500 annually

🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County government has a new top manager: Kentucky native Randy Robertson.

Nine of 11 council members voted to hire Robertson Tuesday night: Carl Bienias III, Kevin Lescavage, John Lombardo, LeeAnn McDermott, Kendra Radle, Robert Schnee, Brian Thornton, Stephen J. Urban and Gregory Wolovich Jr.

Councilman Chris Perry voted against Robertson’s hiring, and lone Democrat Tim McGinley abstained.

Contacted Tuesday night, Robertson welcomed the news of council’s vote.

Related Video

“I thank council for its support and look forward to serving council and the county once we have mutually completed the agreement,” Robertson said.

Council agreed to pay Robertson $181,500 annually.

The position was advertised at up to $185,000, which is around the maximum allowable under the county’s home rule charter. Prior county manager C. David Pedri had been receiving an annual compensation of $137,333 when he resigned last July.

Robertson also will receive $4,000 toward health insurance because he won’t be participating in the county’s health insurance plan. His package also includes a $40-per-month cell phone allowance, $4,800 to cover temporary housing upon arrival and up to $15,000 in reimbursement to cover his relocation expenses, with the stipulation he must obtain three bids and accept the lowest of the three.

He is currently contracted to perform a special project in Durango, Colorado which should wrap up by the end of May or early June.

Robertson said he is fine working without a contractual term to remain in the position for a set period of time. Council’s offer letter said he must agree to provide a 30-day advance written notice if he intends to resign and that the county agrees to provide the same 30-day notice in the event of termination.

He has said he would start a new assignment as county manager by challenging county department heads to present strengths and weaknesses in their departments while communicating his expectations from them and vice-versa.

Initially, he’d try to focus more on areas with the most urgent and pressing concerns, he has said.

Reaching out to stakeholders, including business leaders, also would be part of his immediate plans.

Robertson said he would embrace the new assignment.

“I think it is a tremendous challenge but an even bigger opportunity,” he said.

Council vote

Council had been unable to act on the hiring at its March 29 meeting because no finalist secured the seven votes required under the charter, with six votes cast for Robertson and five for County Acting Manager Romilda Crocamo.

Crocamo subsequently withdrew her name from consideration. Radle, the council chairwoman, and Lombardo, the vice chairman, continued to emphasize they believed Crocamo was the best choice for the position but voted for Robertson Tuesday. Schnee said he also was switching his vote to Robertson in a spirit of cooperation.

Behind the scenes in recent weeks, moves had been in play attempting to secure a seventh vote, such as the replacement of Radle and Lombardo as chair/vice chair and the removal of Crocamo as acting manager.

Crocamo offered to continue serving as acting manager, although there is talk she already has started receiving other job offers. She declined to discuss them Tuesday and said she is still working daily to fulfill her obligations as acting manager.

She has served as acting manager since Pedri left July 6 for other employment. Pedri was the second permanent manager since home rule’s January 2012 implementation, preceded by Robert Lawton.

Before her vote, Radle said she still has some reservations about Robertson and does not agree with the “disrespect” shown to Crocamo during the selection process.

Radle said she was voting for Robertston because a council majority supports him, saying she wants to keep county business moving forward and “cut down on the polarization of council” in recent weeks.

She said later Robertson is qualified for the position and that she wishes him “all the luck in the world.”

Schnee initially made a motion to hire the remaining manager finalist, David W. Johnston, saying Johnston was his second choice after Crocamo. No council members seconded the motion to make him a nominee.

McGinley said he was abstaining because he still has “some reservations” about selecting Robertson but does not want to cast a negative vote against him.

Schnee also abstained but later changed his vote to a yes for Robertson.

Thornton thanked Crocamo, saying “I hope she sticks around” for many years to come.

Citizens in the audience broke out in applause when council voted to hire Robertson.

West Pittston resident Dave Chaump was among those voicing support for Robertson, saying he has an impressive resume and that his extensive municipal experience has equipped him to handle the job.

Chaump said he views Robertson’s lack of local ties as a positive and said he and many others do not want county government to maintain the “status quo.”

He previously worked as city manager of Dover, Delaware, from February to June 2021, saying that short departure was an anomaly because he had to assist his mother after she had a serious fall.

Prior to that, Robertson worked as city manager of Aberdeen, Maryland, from July 2016 to January 2021. He also worked as city manager in the following locations: Cordova, Alaska, August 2013 to June 2016; Vestavia Hills, Alabama, December 2011 to April 2013; Mount Juliet, Tennessee, September 2007 to December 2011; and Ashland, Kentucky, August 2006 to April 2007.

A retired U.S. Army officer, he was a chief of staff for a signal brigade in the U.S. European Command from September 2001 to January 2005 and chief of staff for the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico from January 2005 to June 2006.

He has three master’s degrees in public service from Western Kentucky University, in urban studies from Johns Hopkins University and in strategic planning from the U.S. Army War College.