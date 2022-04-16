🔊 Listen to this

WEST PITTSTON — There will be a different type of benefit held at 6 p.m. on May 7 at Valley Alliance (317 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston).

Several local churches will be converging together that night to praise God for the work.

He has already done in making Triboro Christian Academy whole after the fire their facility had on Feb. 16, 2022.

Worship teams from City Lights Church (Scranton), Connect Church (Taylor), and Valley Alliance (West Pittston) will be heading up the time of worship. We invite all to come out to give praise to God as well show your support for Triboro Christian Academy. There will also be a time to offer prayer and encouragement to the school’s students and staff. There is no cover charge to attend the event, but a free will offering will be taken in order to help continue to support the school’s vital ministry to its’ students and the surrounding communities.