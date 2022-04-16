🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON TWP. — Effective May 3, 2022 Pittston Township will participate in the Greater Pittston Compost Program with its facility located in Dupont. The Township will provide curbside pickup as follows:

• Call office at least 24 hours prior to pickup to schedule pick up at 570-654-0161 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• 1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month: Upper and Lower Browntown, Cork Lane, including Tedrick and Market Streets west of the By-Pass, Stauffer Heights, Center Street, Laurel Street, Doty Street, Mill Street, Horizon Estates, and Stauffer Pointe.

• 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month: Butler Heights and 315, Suscon, Pocono Ridge Estates, Houston City, Glendale, Route 502, and Quail Hill.

• Tree Branches: must be bundled and tied and be no longer than 6” inches in diameter and no longer than 6 feet in length.

• Other Yard Waste: must be in containers which do not weigh over 30 lbs. Do not use plastic bags or waste will not be picked up. Paper bags can be used. Other yard waste consists of only grass, leaves and garden debris.

• The following items cannot be picked up: Rocks/Concrete/ Stone/Tree Stumps/Lumber/Plastics/Including Plastic Bags/Ashes.