🔊 Listen to this

Little Ryann Lane is amused with the offical Harlem Globetrotter’s basketball handed to her by Mia “Mighty” Hopkins of the Globetrotters. Mighty spoke to a group gathered at the Pittston Memorial Library on Saturday, April 9. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Sharon Hopkins, left, the proud mother of Mia Hopkins, shares some stories about Mia growing up. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Eleven-year-old Emily Wolak learns a new trick of spinning the ball on her finger with the help of Harlem Globetrotter Mia “Mighty” Hopkins. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch