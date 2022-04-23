Pittston Area Drama Club is shown rehearsing the scene Voulez-Vous for the musical “Mamma Mia!” going on April 29, April 30 and May 1 at the high school auditorium. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

<p>Sage Sott (Sophie) and Ryan Starr (Harry) long with cast members rehearse for the musical.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

<p>Pittston Area cast members of “Mamma Mia!” are shown rehearsing for the musical. Left to right: Olivia Capitano (Tanya), Lilly Hendry (Rosie) and Jess Nawrocki (Donna).</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

<p>Marching in to the scene “Lay All Your Love On Me” from “Mamma Mia!” are Pittston Area Drama cast members.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

<p>Sage Sott (Sophie) and Matt Carr (Sky) go through rehearsals for Mamma Mia! at Pittston Area.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

YATESVILLE — The Pittston Area Drama Club will be putting on the musical “Mamma Mia!” at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 29, 7 p.m. Saturday, April 30, and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 1.

Tickets are available via email at padramaclub@gmail.com or call 570-851-9414. Tickets are $10.

Tickets will also be sold at the high school on April 25 and April 27 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. as well as during student lunch waves on April 28 and April 29.

Middle school students can purchase tickets on April 28 and April 29 during lunch waves.

