Sage Sott (Sophie) and Matt Carr (Sky) go through rehearsals for Mamma Mia! at Pittston Area.

Marching in to the scene “Lay All Your Love On Me” from “Mamma Mia!” are Pittston Area Drama cast members.

Pittston Area cast members of “Mamma Mia!” are shown rehearsing for the musical. Left to right: Olivia Capitano (Tanya), Lilly Hendry (Rosie) and Jess Nawrocki (Donna).

Sage Sott (Sophie) and Ryan Starr (Harry) long with cast members rehearse for the musical.

YATESVILLE — The Pittston Area Drama Club will be putting on the musical “Mamma Mia!” at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 29, 7 p.m. Saturday, April 30, and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 1.

Tickets are available via email at padramaclub@gmail.com or call 570-851-9414. Tickets are $10.

Tickets will also be sold at the high school on April 25 and April 27 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. as well as during student lunch waves on April 28 and April 29.

Middle school students can purchase tickets on April 28 and April 29 during lunch waves.