YATESVILLE — The Pittston Area Drama Club will be putting on the musical “Mamma Mia!” at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 29, 7 p.m. Saturday, April 30, and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 1.
Tickets are available via email at padramaclub@gmail.com or call 570-851-9414. Tickets are $10.
Tickets will also be sold at the high school on April 25 and April 27 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. as well as during student lunch waves on April 28 and April 29.
Middle school students can purchase tickets on April 28 and April 29 during lunch waves.
