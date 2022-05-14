Home News Holy Rosary School welcomes Pine Valley Farms News Holy Rosary School welcomes Pine Valley Farms By Sunday Dispatch - May 14, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Submitted photo 🔊 Listen to this Submitted photo From left are Lily Rupprecht, Lauren Marranca, Al the Alpaca and Karen from Pine Valley Farms. Submitted photo Submitted photo Alex Rosencrance kisses Al. Submitted photo HRS welcomed Pine Valley Farms with Karen who brought “Al” the Alpaca. Pine Valley Farms hosts 13 Alpacas at their farm. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A Luzerne County voter primer for Tuesday’s primary election Former WA football standout Kim Pace is a true warrior Wyoming Free Library celebrates Downton Abbey return