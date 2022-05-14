🔊 Listen to this

Oliver Singh’s ‘Stamp’ art piece was good enough to win Best in Show in the first-ever Simply Spring Young Adult Art Show held at Art e Fekts Gallery on Friday evening during the 2nd Friday Art Walk. Mary Kroptavich, City of Pittston’s Main Street manager is shown handing out the award to Oliver.

Belly Dancer Mallory Thrash is shown performing a dance at the 2nd Friday Art Walk in Pittston.

Dani Long Legs of Jim Thorpe spreads her butterfly wings in the 2022 2nd Friday Art Walk in downtown Pittston on Friday.

Stilt walker Dani Davison of Jim Thorpe returned to Pittston’s 2nd Friday Art Walk. ‘Dani Long Legs’ as she’s called, hands three-year-old Ava Lane a butterfly during the art walk.

Allentown resident Kyle Mertz thilled art walk goers on Friday evening including, left to right: Opal Singh, 7, Dave Kinney and his sister Grace Kinny of Wyoming, and Milo Singh, 6. More photos on page 10.

Burn the Jukebox entertained art walkers in the lower Tomato Festival lot.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Music artist Jamie Orfanella, Kingston, performed inside Art e Fekts during the 2nd Friday Art Walk of 2022 in downtown Pittston.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

