The Firefighters’ Memorial Bridge linking West Pittston and Pittston will be inspected to determine if it can safely reopen to traffic in its current condition until a bridge replacement or reconstruction is planned and completed, Luzerne County Council decided Tuesday.

Brian Thornton successfully convinced his council colleagues to advance the matter from work session discussion to the voting meeting Tuesday to accelerate the inspection completion.

Commonly known as the Water Street Bridge, the county-owned span over the Susquehanna River has been closed since August due to concerns over a bent eyebar, causing traffic on the nearby state-owned Spc. Dale J. Kridlo Bridge (Fort Jenkins) to increase from 12,000 vehicles to 20,000 per day.

The state agreed to assume responsibility for the design and construction of a solution for both bridges, which would likely be replacing the Water Street span and rehabilitating or replacing the Fort Jenkins one — both keeping their current footprints, officials said.

But Thornton said he does not believe the community and local businesses can endure the traffic congestion and negative economic impact of having only one bridge for the seven years it will take to complete both spans.

Thornton said Tuesday the situation involves “grave danger and safety” because one bridge must hold all vehicle traffic, pedestrians and bikes crossing the river. The thought of current conditions extending seven years is “unfathomable” and “unthinkable,” he said.

Council Vice Chairman John Lombardo said he agrees and wholeheartedly supports the inspection.

Councilman Chris Perry thanked Councilman Kevin Lescavage for pushing the administration to seek another proposal for an outside company to perform the work because the inspection will cost the county under $300,000 instead of the up-to $750,000 proposed in January.

Williamsport-based Larson Design Group will complete the inspection, which is to be funded by the county’s federal American Rescue Plan funding.

Councilman Tim McGinley agreed with the inspection plan but said he wants the county to obtain written confirmation from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation that a reopening won’t jeopardize the county’s financially advantageous bridge replacement agreement with the state.

Thornton said he has received that assurance and will seek written verification. Under this agreement, the county will only pay 5% toward the cost of refurbishing or replacing its bridge, with the rest coming from state and federal funding. An estimated $50 million would be needed to replace both spans, which includes river surveying, design, permitting and demolition of the current bridges, officials said.

The weight limit on the Water Street Bridge was 20 tons before the bridge closed, said county Interim Operational Services Division Head Lawrence Plesh. Larson Design could conclude the bridge should be downgraded to a 3- or 4-ton limit or that it cannot be safely reopened, Plesh said, noting the average sports utility vehicle is about 3 tons.

The state transportation department must ultimately decide on any requests to reopen the span, Plesh said.

Litigation

Council approved two litigation settlements but rejected a third.

The settlements that passed:

• $100,000 to close out litigation Kareliz Nin filed against the county and county Children and Youth alleging “improper handling of information and the case in general” related to a child identified as C.N.

• $15,000 to settle litigation Mark Baynock filed against the county in the county Court of Common Pleas last year alleging he was improperly terminated from his county correctional officer position.

Council unanimously voted against:

• A settlement for litigation filed by Eugenia Galli that would provide $66,164.28 in addition to monthly insurance payments for her medical insurance under COBRA until June 2023 and payment of her dental and vision insurance until April 2023. Galli’s claim is against the county, county Mental Health and Developmental Services and Amy Tomkoski and generally alleged “discriminatory employment practices,” the agenda said.

Other decisions

A council majority also voted Tuesday to:

• Use $600,000 in American Rescue funds to redo deteriorated, county-owned Kirby Avenue in Fairview Township. A township resident had appeared before council in March to highlight the poor condition of the road.

• Provide full local funding matches to the county Transportation Authority and Hazleton Public Transit. As in the past, several council members encouraged the public transportation entities to pursue a consolidation.

• Appoint two citizens to outside county boards — Carl Frankel to the Arts Advisory Board and Joseph Long to the Community College Board of Trustees.

• Require six of 11 council votes to form an inquiry committee. The council-adopted administrative code had required seven votes — a majority plus one — for such an action.

Election

During the work session, Thornton proposed council vote at its next meeting on a resolution urging the state to eliminate no-excuse mail ballot voting.

Urban also announced that county Deputy Election Director Sarah Knoell has submitted her resignation, effective June 3.

Knoell’s email said she is pursuing “another passion of early childhood education.”

“Working with you all has been such a joy, and I wish you all continued success in the future,” wrote Knoell, who was hired to the position in March.