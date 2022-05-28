Rosalind lives in West Pittston with her mother, Shawanna Tart. She participates in Marching Band, Gardening Club, Yearbook, Concert Band, Chorus, and STEM. She is also an active member of the basketball and track and field teams. Rosalind likes working out, playing instruments, and eating food during her downtime. Rosalind’s favorite course is biology because she “loves the idea of life.”

After graduation, Rosalind plans to join the Army and will attend college when the time is right to earn a degree in the field of technology. Rosalind’s role model is her mother because she balances her education with raising three kids.

Three words Rosalind uses to describe herself are charming, enthusiastic, and friendly. She would like the underclassmen to “Get motivated and do things for yourself because no one is responsible for you but you as you get older.” Rosalind is most grateful for the family, friends, and teachers that pushed her to be the best version of herself.