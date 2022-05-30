🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County has publicly advertised two deputy director positions in the election bureau and the budget/finance department.

Sarah Knoell is leaving the deputy election director position.

Hired as second-in-command of the election bureau in March, Knoell submitted her resignation last week, effective June 3, saying she is pursuing “another passion of early childhood education.”

The position is advertised at $42,000 annually, which is the same compensation that has been paid to Knoell and previous deputy director Eryn Harvey, who had resigned in February before announcing her candidacy for state representative.

A high school diploma and at least three years of experience in a legal, governmental or political office environment are requested.

Resumes are due June 8. Information is posted in the human resources department “career opportunities” link at luzernecounty.org.

The deputy director of budget/finance position is open because Jennifer Musto resigned to accept another position, officials said.

It is advertised at $65,000 to $70,000 annually, with resumes also due June 8. This position requires a bachelor’s degree in accounting, finance, public administration or a closely related field and four years of progressively responsible experiencing in accounting or finance — or an equivalent combination of education and experience, the posting says.

Council interviews

Council is set to publicly interview 11 Republican applicants for a vacant council seat starting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday in the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre.

Instructions for remote attendance are posted under council’s online public meetings link at luzernecounty.org.

The applicants: David Chaump, Marc Dixon, Thomas Dombroski, Robert Fisher, Greg Griffin, Brian Kisenwether, Ronald Knapp, William Levinson, Matthew Mitchell, Arthur Savokinas and Richard Tihansky.

The seat is open because Republican Robert Schnee left council to become state representative in the 116th Legislative District through this year.

Election counting

County Acting Manager Brian Swetz informed council Friday he has been working with Election Bureau Director Michael Susek to make sure the election bureau is adequately staffed to meet state deadlines to certify the May 17 primary election results and complete a recount in the U.S. Senate race.

Swetz said he mandated overtime for the elections team to work on Saturday.

“County administration takes the Department of State guidelines very seriously. Besides Saturday, I will be working with other county departments to ensure Mike has sufficient county staff Tuesday to complete the primary election functions,” Swetz wrote. “This will allow the county to begin the recount on Wednesday as required.”

Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman ordered a mandatory statewide recount because the top two unofficial winners —Mehmet C. Oz and David H. McCormick — have vote totals within a one half of 1% margin.

The recount completion deadline is noon on June 7. The state estimated the recount will cost taxpayers more than $1 million and verified it will be reimbursing counties to cover the expense.

Board openings

The county’s nine-member Planning Commission has three vacancies and no applicants on the eligibility list, the county’s website says.

This commission meets at 2 p.m. the second Thursday of every month, it said.

Interested citizen can obtain an application on council’s authorities/boards/commissions link at luzernecounty.org. Information on other openings also is posted.

Manager welcome

Citizen Theodore John Fitzgerald announced during last week’s council meeting he and other citizens have scheduled a gathering outside the courthouse at 5 p.m. June 15 to welcome new county manager Randy Robertson.

Robertson is expected to start work the week of June 13.

Fitzgerald said the public is invited. The rain dates are June 16 and June 17 at 5 p.m.

Crocamo hired

Prior acting county manager and chief county solicitor Romilda Crocamo has been hired as an assistant solicitor in Scranton, city Mayor Paige G. Cognetti announced last week.

Crocamo had previously lived and worked in Scranton, including prior work as an attorney with the Women’s Resource Center.

“Attorney Crocamo is a consummate government professional. Her experience managing large projects in Northeast Pennsylvania will be invaluable as we work together with City Council to reform our administrative code, enact legislation to improve our neighborhoods, and focus on improving the lives of our residents,” Cognetti said in a release.