The West Wyoming-Wyoming Memorial Day Parade stepped off at 9:30 a.m. on Monday. The streets were lined with those observing a day for lost service men and women.

U.S. Army Sp-5 Richard Yarosavich (RET) - Vietnam served as the Grand Marshal for the West Wyoming-Wyoming Memorial Day.

The West Wyoming-Wyoming Memorial Day Parade featured vintage military vehicles.

Vietnam Veterans Frank Parra, front, served as master of ceremonies, and Msgt. Ron Semanski, back, was the ceremonial speaker for the 2022 Memorial Day ceremony at the conclusion of the annual parade.

WYOMING — The annual West Wyoming-Wyoming Memorial Day Parade stepped off at 9:30 a.m. with a ceremony at the conclusion of the parade held at the Wyoming Cemetery.

