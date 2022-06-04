Home News News By Sunday Dispatch - June 4, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp The West Wyoming-Wyoming Memorial Day Parade stepped off at 9:30 a.m. on Monday. The streets were lined with those observing a day for lost service men and women. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch 🔊 Listen to this U.S. Army Sp-5 Richard Yarosavich (RET) - Vietnam served as the Grand Marshal for the West Wyoming-Wyoming Memorial Day. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch The West Wyoming-Wyoming Memorial Day Parade featured vintage military vehicles. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Vietnam Veterans Frank Parra, front, served as master of ceremonies, and Msgt. Ron Semanski, back, was the ceremonial speaker for the 2022 Memorial Day ceremony at the conclusion of the annual parade. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch WYOMING — The annual West Wyoming-Wyoming Memorial Day Parade stepped off at 9:30 a.m. with a ceremony at the conclusion of the parade held at the Wyoming Cemetery. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Luzerne County advertising three top division head openings Luzerne County Ethics Commission hires needed outside attorneys Luzerne County Election Board members weigh in on May 17 primary