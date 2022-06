🔊 Listen to this

Pittston Kiwanis Club and Pittston Area Key Club have been picking up trash from Oak Street in Pittston Township for 29 years as participants in Pennsylvania’s Adopt-A-Highway program. On a recent outing members removed litter from the bypass to route 315. Participating were, from the left, Key Clubbers Jun Jie Cao, Zhi Long Lin, and Zhi Sheng Lin, and Kiwanian Don Shearer. Also assisting with the clean up were Brook Mulhern, Kiersten Walsh and Ron Faust.