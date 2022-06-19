🔊 Listen to this

Editor’s note: This story is part of a periodic look at projects on the request list for Luzerne County’s American Rescue Plan funding.

Nonprofits and community organizations throughout Luzerne County are seeking county American Rescue Plan funding for projects aimed at helping youth, according to a review of the pre-applications.

County council has approximately $96.3 million left to earmark from its $112.89 million federal American Rescue allocation.

The Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA applied for funding to expand critical childcare services to low-income communities and help pay for programs and projects at its Camp Kresge in Dennison Township.

The nonprofit requested $100,000 to furnish additional classrooms at its Pittston and Forty Fort early learning centers so the YMCA can immediately provide childcare to an additional 80 children, the pre-application said.

At Camp Kresge, the YMCA is seeking $165,000 in county funding to double the capacity of its Blue-Sky Outdoor Education Program, which offers children in most county school districts science-based, outdoor education and team building classes and field trips. The existing program can accommodate up to 4,000 students.

Another $500,000 is requested toward a dining hall and kitchen renovation project at Camp Kresge. The dining hall, bathrooms and kitchen were constructed in 1953 and require significant safety and accessibility upgrades, it said. In addition to benefiting camp programs, the commercial kitchen is needed to expand the YMCA’s summer food program to the county’s southern half.

In total, the three projects will cost $2.85 million. The YMCA is using internal funds and a $500,000 McCole Foundation award toward the projects and is seeking state grants and funding from local foundations, it said.

At-risk youth

As part of work to help at-risk children and families, the United Way of Wyoming Valley is seeking $210,000 toward $403,904 in programs aimed at addressing learning loss.

Most students are behind in reading proficiency as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, as confirmed by local school districts and national research, its pre-application said. The funding will help sustain three initiatives, including the nonprofit’s school-based community navigator and reading coordinator positions.

United Way of Wyoming Valley funds would cover the remaining costs, it said.

CASA of Luzerne County is seeking $5,000 toward a $55,000 initiative to increase the number of children who can be served.

The nonprofit recruits, trains and supports volunteer advocates who give voice to children in the county’s dependency court system. The pandemic increased the number of children in dependency court while decreasing the nonprofit’s ability to recruit new volunteers, its pre-application said.

Grants and fundraising would cover the remaining cost of the initiative, it said.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeastern Pennsylvania is seeking $80,000 toward a $100,000 initiative to recruit at-risk county children who will be placed with a screened and trained mentor or police officer in a goal-oriented relationship, its pre-application said.

The nonprofit focuses on youth ages 7 to 14 and attempts to create and support mentoring relationships that “ignite the power and promise of youth,” it said.

Other funding will come from a federal grant and two events, it said.

The Wyoming Valley Sports Alliance applied for $25,000 to fund a $50,000 program in Edwardsville that will serve school-aged children throughout the Wyoming Valley, its pre-application said.

This nonprofit plans to hold daily after-school programs in a safe atmosphere, providing homework assistance, tutoring from volunteer certified instructors and access to sports to get area children interested in physical activity. Donations would cover the additional cost, it said.

Staying active

The Conyngham Valley Civic Organization (CVCO) is requesting $295,992 to help fund a $645,992 project to repair, refurbish and upgrade its heavily-used, aging recreation complex, which includes an outdoor swimming pool, its pre-application says.

Private donations and grants would cover the remaining costs, the nonprofit said.

Its facilities and programs are offered to all residents of the greater Hazleton area, which includes a very diverse and growing population, it said. The CVCO operates the only public pool in the Hazleton area and is the only organization that provides swimming lessons to area youth, it said.

“We have seen a large increase in demand for the use of our pool and swimming lessons since the Hazleton Area School District closed the elementary school swimming pools,” it said. “The demand for our gym and recreation building has grown dramatically with the closing of the Hazleton YMCA.”

Numerous local youth sports and recreational programs use the CVCO complex. Adult groups also rely on the facility to play basketball, pickle ball, volleyball and participate in senior fitness programs, it said.

Some other recreation-related nonprofit requests, according to pre-applications:

• The Edwardsville Hometown Committee is asking for $35,0000 toward a $40,0000 project to purchase and install new playground equipment, with the remainder coming from donations and fundraising.

• The Swoyersville Little League is seeking $10,000 toward a $20,000 project to replace the deteriorating outfield fence and complete other capital repairs, indicating the rest of the expense would be covered by fundraisers and sponsorships. The other work includes new flooring in the concession stand/press box, a storage shed replacement, updated bases, field lights and a new scoreboard to replace one that is old and barely functions, it said.

• The Northwest Area Little League in Hunlock Creek requested $160,000 for lighting projects at a softball and baseball field. Community donations would cover the difference, it said.

• The Kiwanis Club of Dallas PA applied for $150,000 toward a $255,000 project to construct a dek hockey rink in the Dallas Township Park. Fundraising efforts would close the funding gap, it said.

The township would provide the foundation for the rink, valued at approximately $35,000, while the Kiwanis Club will be responsible for purchasing and owning the rink, apparatus, boards, netting and bleachers, it said. The rink would provide a new venue and sport for children of all ages in the Back Mountain and surrounding areas, it said, noting there is no other hockey rink in the Back Mountain.

• The Mountaintop Area Little League asked for $500,000 toward a $750,000 project to construct a 15,000-square-foot indoor baseball/softball training facility with six batting cages, three pitching mounds and a full-sized infield, allowing players and other children in Mountain Top to train all year. The organization is conducting various community fundraisers to obtain additional funding.

Health needs

The Berwick Area YMCA has applied for $25,000, or half the cost of providing food distributions, youth feeding programs and other assistance to the underserved Shickshinny community, with a goal of addressing the impact of poverty and the pandemic, it said.

YMCA operating funds and private donations would cover the remaining cost, the pre-application said.

Maternal and Family Health Services is requesting $1.38 million toward a $4 million initiative to expand personnel and resources in the county, including additional nurses and bilingual clinical staff to address physical and behavioral health needs, its pre-application said.

The nonprofit serves low-income and at-risk women, children and families through programs in the county, including reproductive and maternity care and nurse visits to homes, it said.

Other funding has been provided by government agencies, the United Way, Wilkes-Barre and third-party reimbursement, it said.

What’s next?

County council and the administration are still discussing how to proceed in identifying which projects are eligible for funding and what format will be used to determine the approved projects.

The county received $186.8 million in funding requests — $171.58 million from more than 100 outside entities and $15.26 million from county government departments, the administration has said. Some entities also submitted requests after the pre-application deadline.