Louis Heckman resides in Exeter with his father Greg and step-mom Debbie. Louis enjoys spending time with his friends in and outside of school. He works at Price Chopper and enjoys earning money. Louis plays all kinds of video games with his brother and friends. Louis’s favorite subject is science because he enjoys the challenges of the class and creating things out of nothing. He also enjoys helping out the Drama Club whenever he can.

When asked who influenced him the most, Louis couldn’t choose just one person but said he has always looked up to his grandmother, who pushes him to be a better person. After high school, Louis plans to attend a trade school to prepare for a career in HVAC and Electrician. He even looks forward to choosing his major and carving out his own path. He wants to live his life fully. Louis describes himself as hardworking, kind, and messy. Though he is excited about the future, Louis says he will miss seeing his friends every day.

His advice to the underclassmen is, “Do not worry about others or try to impress them, do what makes you happy and live your best life.” Louis is very grateful for his friends and family and those who have influenced his life.