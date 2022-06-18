🔊 Listen to this

Nicholas Sciandra, known as Nico to his friends and family, has become well known for his excellence in sports and acting skills. He lives with his father, Patrick Sciandra, in Wyoming. Nico says his dad has been the most significant role model because no matter how hard life has gotten for his father, he pushed himself to make sure things were better for himself and his family. Whether it be Mr. Sciandra’s lesson on how never to give up or any other piece of advice he has to offer, Nico says he will always be grateful for everything his father has taught him.

Taking everything Nico has learned, he has become an athletic, emotional, and friendly person. His peers would describe him as a kind and fun-loving person.

Throughout his years at Wyoming Area, he has felt most impacted by his second-grade teacher, Mrs. Shultz. Nico is thankful that she taught him how to handle adverse situations in life. He has used this lesson throughout his years of high school. He has played football and basketball and ran track from grades seven through 12. He will further his education at East Stroudsburg University for secondary education to become a history teacher.