The City of Pittston’s Downtown Pittston Partnership was one of twelve recipients in the state of Pennsylvania taking home a Townie Award, shown.

PITTSTON — The City of Pittston’s Downtown Pittston Partnership received another feather in their cap when they grabbed one of 12 Townie Awards, a statewide honor given out at the Pennsylvania Downtown Center (PDC) at Harrisburg on Tuesday, June 28.

The Townie Award for excellence in Promotion and Marketing: Special or Neighborhood Events is the result of the time and effort by the Downtown Pittston Partnership for the La Festa Natale/Shop with a Cop Christmas event in 2021.

The Townie Awards were handed out during at statewide Premier Revitalization Conference at the PDC.

According to the PDC website, the Townie Awards are a festive and venerable tradition designed to recognize the commonwealth’s core communities and individuals for creation and implementation of projects, programs and events that exemplify the goals of PDC’s community revitalization mission.

Mary Kroptavich, the city’s Main Street manager, City of Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo, Joe Chacke, Pittston Redevelopment Authority executive director, and Shannon Bonacci, Pittston Redevelopment Authority, was on hand for the awards presentation.

“It’s an honor and pleasure to be recognize with the Townie Award on the inaugural event of La Festa Natale/Shop with a Cop event,” Kroptavich said. “With the success of the first yeah, we will be able to expand the event helping even more children this year.”

Shop with a Cop was a conception collaboration between the then city Chief of Police Neil Murphy and Kroptavich putting together in time for Christmas, 2021.

The event was an overwhelming success where 70 children received $100 each to spend on items being sold by over 60 vendors with the assistance of a local policeman at the Pittston Memorial Library’s Cosgrove Center as well as an outdoor tent.

The Shop with a Cop program coupled police officers with children at the elementary school level who are faced with life challenges such as a parent losing a job; homelessness, military deployment, economic shortcomings, and other hardships in helping them have a happy Christmas holiday.

Mayor Lombardo said the La Festa Natale/Shop with a Cop will only get better including have a 140’ by 80’ circus size tent on the parking lot behind the Pittston Memorial Library for this Christmas’ event.

Kroptavich said the Shop with a Cop campaign would aid 120 children for Christmas, 2022.

As in the first year, Shop with a Cop will partner with The Greater Pittston Santa Squad.

“The Partnership, in particularly Mary (Kroptavich), did an awesome job with the event for a first year event,” Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo said. “It far exceeded its expectation and to receive a statewide award is an affirmation of the quality of event that was held there.”

“When you’re sitting in the audience (at the awards show) and you seeing the other things getting the awards, it just makes it more rewarding to see there are a lot of good things happening in other places and for us to get singled out, kudos to Mary and the committee for putting on a stellar event.”

The City of Pittston’s yearly Christmas celebration features Toy Truck Parade with the arrival of Santa Claus, the city’s official Christmas tree lighting, entertainment, and children visiting with Santa.