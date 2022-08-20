Hard to believe today is the last day of the Pittston Tomato Festival. All the planning, all the work involved culminates today.

Today you can enjoy the sounds of Danny Argo, Living Cash (Johnny Cash tribute), Shakin – Eddie Money tribute band, and Tony’s Wine Cellar Jam Band, featuring local musicians that jam at Tony’s Wine Cellar on Wednesday evenings.

These artists are no fly-by-night musicians, they are well-seasoned professionals and many of them are recording artists.

There will still be plenty of food for everyone for lunch and dinner or an after dinner snack.

It looks like adding a kiddie carnival at the top tier was a great addition to the festival taking it to another level.

The festival has always been more oriented to adults than for children. Most of the time, kids just tagged along because mom and dad were getting dinner at the festival.

Oh there have been bounce houses and a few other attractions for children, but nothing like the SwikaS Amusements.

There were plenty of rides available for the kids to ride making them and parents happy.

Friday night was jammed and it looked like the Tomato Fest of old.

COVID? What COVID? You’d never know we even had a pandemic with the crowds being back to pre-pandemic state.

I saw very few people wearing masks and yes, I did see a few. At this state, you have to wonder if they were just being precautious or if they are coming out of COVID or if they have underlying conditions that warrant wearing a mask. In any case, they were being diligent and that’s all that matters.

I ran into my good friend Dr. Vince Argenio and his wife Amy. Vince was beside himself because his favorite food stand didn’t make the 2022 line up. He just didn’t know where to eat.

After a few trips around the venue, I finally saw Vince lined up at a food stand. I know Amy was happy for that.

It was a who’s who during the evening. It always seems you walk 20-feet before running into someone you know.

The music is really a big part of the festival and on Friday night, I caught The Sperazza Band followed by Sweet Pepper and the Long Hots. Both bands were on fire and the crowds filled the seats to capacity. There were people that brought their own seats to sit at the perimeter of the venue.

The Tomato Festival is the last gasp of summer for students and it’s nice to know the weather has kept up with the heat as we get close to closing out summer.

Pittston Area will begin school before Labor Day while Wyoming Area opens up after the holiday.

Football, tennis, golf, field hockey and other fall sports practices have begun, which is another sign school, would commence right around the corner.

As we wind down summer, there are a few events to look forward to over the next few months leading into Thanksgiving and Christmas then we start another year all over again.

It’s funny to say it that way, so quickly, because that’s how fast days, weeks and year are going by that fast for me.

Another birthday is around the corner for me and for as much as I love birthdays and celebrating with cake and family, they too are coming around too frequently.

Of course, my perspective on my birthday has changed over the decades. I no longer look forward to the selfish part of a birthday – the presents. Instead, I think of my mom who delivered me on Sept. 12 and what it was like for her.

I was the second in line and would eventually be the dreaded middle child and yes, middle child syndrome is real.

I think of my dad and the number of jobs he had over the years in order to keep up his house, car and bills.

I do reflect on my life with each birthday and how grateful I am for many things in my life as well as many regrets and mistakes I made along the way.

As we march our way into Sept., I look forward to my favorite romantic season of fall.

I do is talk about summer and heat and 90-degree days, but there’s something about fall that I do enjoy.

When late Sept. moves into early Oct., the spectacular colors of the landscape are magical.

Nothing like the changing leafs and you just never know when that exact time of peak colors arrive, because it changes every year.

After a summer of hot temps, the coolness of the day is welcomed and it’s time to bring out the sweats and sweaters.

The air conditioner is no longer needed and the furnace will be readied for winter months.

There is nothing like enjoying a few dollars on the electric and gas/oil bill for a brief few weeks.

Shadows get longer and I always look forward to an Indian summer, if it ever comes.

I’m not sure what kind of winter is ahead, but for now, are you ready for some football?

Quote of the week

“I don’t harp on the negative because if you do, then there’s no progression. There’s no forward movement. You got to always look on the bright side of things, and we are in control. Like, you have control over the choices you make.” – Taraji P. Henson

Thought of the week

“You can’t rely on how you look to sustain you, what sustains us, what is fundamentally beautiful is compassion; for yourself and your those around you.” – Lupita Nyong’o

Bumper sticker

“Act as if what you do makes a difference. IT DOES.” – William James