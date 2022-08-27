Daily Activities: Cards, Games and Puzzles
Weekly Activities: Mondays: Craft Club, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Tuesdays: Men’s Coffee Club, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Wednesdays: Trivia Games at Lunch
September 2022 Activities
In honor of National Senior Center month, any member that brings a guest and their guest will receive a coupon for a free meal at their next visit.
Tuesdays and Thursdays through September-10:30 to 11:15: Arthritis Foundation Exercise Class with Donna Fetzko
Monday Sept. 5: Center Closed for Labor Day
Friday, Sept. 9, 10:45 to 11:45: Singer and guitar player, Ronnie Schoonover, will entertain
Monday Sept. 12, 10:30: The book club will discuss “The Lost Child of Philomena Lee” by Martin Sixsmith
Monday Sept. 12, 12:15: Lunch & Learn with Lois Elick, RN, BSN, PA. Dept. of Health presents “Understanding Diabetes”
Wednesday Sept. 14, 10 to 12: Origami class given by Atsuko McHale
Wednesday Sept. 14, 12:30: Puzzle Positives
Thursday Sept. 15, 12:15: Mary Reese LSW, from the Gardens at Tunkhannock will discuss “The Pendot Yellow Dot Program for Driving”
Friday Sept. 16: September birthday celebration
Friday Sept. 16: 12:30 Remembering and Reminiscing
Monday Sept. 19: 9:30 to 1:30 Picnic at the center. Bingo starting at 10:30
Tuesday Sept. 20: 12:30 Silly Seniors Are Fun
Friday Sept. 23: Ice cream sundaes with lunch
Monday Sept. 26: 10 to 1 Open house. New visitors will receive a gift.
Tuesday Sept. 27: 12:15 Lunch & Learn with Rachel Wydra RN, BSN, PA. Dept. of Health discusses “Understanding the Diabetic Diet”
Thursday Sept. 29: 12:30 Make It in a Mug
Friday Sept. 30: Outdoor party on the lawn featuring games and food and bingo from 10:00 to 11:00 and music by George Rittenhouse from 11:00 to 12:00
Anyone wishing to join us for a meal at noon for a suggested donation of $2 for those 60 and over should RSVP to Twila by 12:30 p.m. the day before.
The center is open from 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Mon. thru Fri. It is located on SR 92 in Falls, Exeter Township.
Future Book Club selections:
Oct. 3: “Night Road” by Kristin Hannah
Nov. 7: ”The Mighty Queens of Freeville” by Amy Dickinson
Dec. 5: “The Night Circus” by Erin Morgenstern