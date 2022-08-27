Lock Haven Spring 2022 Dean’s List

LOCK HAVEN — The Dean’s List honor at Lock Haven recognizes the achievement of a scholastic average of 3.50 or higher in at least 12 semester hours of academic work, subject to letter grade evaluation, during the spring 2022 semester.

The following students have been named to the Lock Haven spring 2022 Dean’s List:

• Damien Bronsburg, of West Wyoming

• Kayla Forlenza, of Exeter

• Brianna Johnson, of Yatesville

• Sarah Shemanski, of West Wyoming

• Samantha Whelan, of Exeter

Duryea native presents research through Alvernia’s SURF program

READING — Sarah Mies of Duryea successfully completed Alvernia University’s Student Undergraduate Research Fellows (SURF) program and presented research in the field of English / Literature on “Shakespeare as a Paratext to Power.”

“What I really enjoy is seeing the evolution of the students and helping them learn about the process of engaging in research and scholarship,” said Dr. Erin Way, SURF program coordinator and assistant professor of psychology. “It sets students up to become leaders in the fields that they are passionate about.”

The ten-week program promotes and rewards undergraduate Student Fellow & Faculty Scholar results-driven, collaborative research or creative projects that yield publication and/or presentations. It includes a rigorous process of professional development modeled by faculty, career development opportunities, workshops and experiential learning. Following the program, Student Fellows are expected to present their work to the group and at various board meetings and conferences.

“SURF took research methods, ethics and everything that I learned in the class to a new level. Having my advisor, Dr. Ana Ruiz, along with other faculty and students that also worked on their own projects was beneficial and enjoyable,” said Alettya ZalapaAlonso. “SURF helped me improve my investigation and research skills that can assist in my long-term goals with a career in counseling and helped me understand the type of counseling I hope to do in the future along with the population I hope to serve and help,” said Alettya ZalapaAlonso, psychology major and 2022 fellow.

Students who receive a successful progress report at the end of the summer program and present at future events such as the October faculty symposium. They also receive a certificate to be awarded during the annual Honors Convocation at Alvernia. Successful completion of the summer program also yields faculty recognition for scholarly mentorship. Co-authorship or other formal scholarly accomplishments must be consistent with peer-reviewed presentations or publications considered under faculty criteria for scholarship.

Alvernia University is a Catholic comprehensive university with a liberal arts foundation founded by the Bernardine Franciscan Sisters in 1958. The university serves over 3,000 students in Reading, Pottsville and Philadelphia with a unique blend of rigorous liberal arts education, strong technical training in many high demand majors, ever-expanding experiential learning opportunities through study abroad and internship experiences and community engagement through its Franciscan-based community service model.