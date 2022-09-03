Pictured are Chris Martin, Gabe Snyder, Max Shupp and Chase Sciandra. Submitted photo

<p>Pictured are Chase Sciandra, Andrew Halko and Aiden Firestone</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

<p>Kellen Kroski carries water.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Holy Rosary School received 48 cases of water that were generously donated from Chris Martin and family along with First Choice Business Solutions in Pittston. The school’s eighth graders kindly unloaded the van.

