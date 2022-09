The Mt. Zion United Methodist Church family is holding its 36th Chicken BBQ on Mt. Zion Road in Harding on Saturday, Sept. 17. Dinners include 1/2 of a chicken, baked potato, corn on the cob if available, cabbage salad, rolls and dessert. Take out dinner start serving at 4 p.m. and dinners under the pavilion will start serving at 4:30 p.m. until 6. Adult dinners cost $12 and children’s meals cost $6.50. To reserve tickets, which is recommended, call Karen Daniels at 570 885-1650.